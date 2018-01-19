‘Teen Mom OG’: Tyler Baltierra Drops Nearly 30 Pounds, Shares Before And After Photos

As his wife focuses on her mental health in rehab, Tyler Baltierra is focusing on weight loss and recently shed a ton of weight.

Days after Catelynn Lowell announced that she would be returning to rehab for the third time, the Teen Mom OG star took to his Instagram page, where he shared before-and-after photos of his weight loss, revealing he shed nearly 30 pounds in a very short amount of time.

“26lbs DOWN!!!” Tyler Baltierra announced on Instagram, via People magazine, on January 18.

According to Tyler Baltierra, he didn’t initially want to take a before photo of himself because he was already predicting a possible weight-loss failure. However, after deciding to take the photo nearly five weeks ago, he is quite impressed with how he’s stuck to his new lifestyle plan.

Continuing on to fans, Tyler Baltierra said he was “feeling some type of way” about his new look and feeling a lot better about himself as well. As he explained, eating healthy feels better and looks better on him as well.

After sharing the before and after photos of his weight loss, Tyler Baltierra received a ton of praise from his fans and followers. He also received nearly 150,000 likes in just 12 hours.

A post shared by Tyler Baltierra (@tylerbaltierramtv) on Jan 18, 2018 at 7:51pm PST

In other Tyler Baltierra news, the longtime reality star currently has his hands full as he maintains his household and raises his daughter with his wife in Arizona being treated for depression and suicidal thoughts. As Teen Mom OG fans may have seen, Catelynn Lowell announced she was entering treatment on November 17 of last year and said she was thinking about ways to kill herself.

While Catelynn Lowell has been in and out of treatment in the weeks since her announcement was shared, she is currently back in. Tyler Baltierra, meanwhile, couldn’t be more supportive of her efforts to get her mental health back on track.

To see more of Tyler Baltierra, Catelynn Lowell, and their co-stars, including Farrah Abraham, Andrew Glennon, Gary Shirley, Kristina Anderson, Amber Portwood, Taylor McKinney, Mackenzie Standifer, Maci Bookout, and Ryan Edwards, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom OG Season 7 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.