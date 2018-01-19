‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: New Recast Hints At Big Upcoming Storyline

Days of our Lives is making a change to its cast. A new recast has been revealed, and it could mean that big things are on the horizon for some of Salem’s most popular characters. As many DOOL fans already know, actress Jen Lilley is returning as the character of Theresa Donovan in the near future, and when she returns Theresa’s son, Tate, may look very different.

According to a Jan. 19 report by Celeb Dirty Laundry, Days of our Lives has officially recast the role of little Tate, who is the son of Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) and Theresa Donovan. The role has now been filled by a new set of young twins. This means that Tate will likely be older, and getting more screen time. DOOL viewers haven’t seen Tate on screen in awhile, and now that the recast is official, and Jen Lilley’s return is coming, it seems a big storyline could be coming soon.

Some fans believe that the recasting of Tate and the return of Theresa could mean some fireworks in Salem very soon. Days of our Lives is currently setting up for Theresa to return home to Salem to find her beloved Brady sleeping with her sister, Eve. This will likely be a shocking revelation for Theresa, who left Salem in order to protect the man she loved as well as her son. Although Brady was unaware of the real reason for Theresa’s departure, it seems that things will be more confusing than ever after she returns.

If Theresa takes the news of Brady and Eve’s complicated relationship badly then it could lead her to try and take custody of her son from her ex-boyfriend. A nasty custody battle could ensue, and once a judge hears both sides of the story things could get ugly. Either a judge will side with Brady, who stuck around and raised Tate when Theresa left town, or with Theresa, who sacrificed everything to protect her family, as well as help bring a dangerous criminal to justice. While fans will want to see Brady and Theresa back together, it may take away for them to have a romantic reunion once she comes home.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.