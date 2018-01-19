‘NCIS’ Season 15: Mark Harmon Reunites With An Old Pal, Agents Torres And Bishop Re-spark Romance Rumors Again

Avid followers of NCIS Season 15 should watch out for its imminent new episodes as there are a lot of surprises coming up. Aside from unexpected twists and turns, CBS has previously revealed that there would be a lot of recurring characters appearing this season. Now, recent spoilers suggest that Mark Harmon would finally be reunited with Joe Spano, who is among the dearly loved characters of the popular American action police procedural television series.

CarterMatt shared that special agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon) and his team would be working closely together again to solve another crime involving a missing Navy commander. In the upcoming NCIS Season 15, Episode 14, the dead body of the Navy captain would be found. The Naval Criminal Investigative Service would do a thorough investigation and they would need the help of FBI Agent Tobias “T.C.” Fornell (Joe Spano).

For starters, Tobias C. Fornell is a good pal of NCIS team leader Leroy Jethro Gibbs. He was married to Diane Sterling and was blessed with a daughter named Emily. However, things went rocky between Tobias and Diane, which later forced them to file for a divorce. Prior to the forthcoming NCIS Season 15, Episode 14, the character of Joe Spano joined the FBI and secured a Special Agent position after several years of working in the agency.

FBI Agent Tobias “T.C.” Fornell has already appeared thirty-seven times in the popular CBS series. As a matter of fact, Joe Spano is considered as the longest-running recurring actor associated with the “most-watched” American action police procedural television series. Meanwhile, aside from Joe, Kevin Elliot Pollack is also expected to appear in the up and coming NCIS Season 15, Episode 14.

NCIS season 15 episode 14 spoilers: Joe Spano returns as Fornell https://t.co/LftzV1tB25 #NCIS — Jessica Carter (@dangergirl101) January 18, 2018

Kevin is set to reprise his role as Albert Hathaway, who was found guilty of stealing millions from his clients. Entertainment Weekly reported that The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star would be investigated after a jury member from his trial is found dead. Agents Nick Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) and Ellie Bishop (Emily Wickersham) would interview Kevin Elliot Pollack’s character in NCIS Season 15, Episode 14.

This is going to be the second time that Torres and Bishop would be working together. The pair previously sparked romance rumors after they went undercover as a criminal couple for hire in a preceding episode.

Catch the upcoming “Keep Your Friends Close” episode on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018, at 8 p.m. on CBS Channel. Stay tuned for the latest news and updates about NCIS Season 15!