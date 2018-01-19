Lala Kent And Randall Emmett Board Private Jet, Travel To Park City For The 2018 Sundance Film Festival

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett traveled to Park City, Utah to attend the 2018 Sundance Film Festival on January 18.

After attending the Den of Thieves premiere in Los Angeles earlier this week, the couple boarded a private plane and headed north to Utah, where Lala Kent is from.

“Utah, I’m coming for you,” Lala Kent wrote in the caption of a photo of her boyfriend’s Rolls Royce parked beside his private jet.

A few hours later, the Vanderpump Rules star and aspiring actress returned to Instagram, where she shared a photo of herself inside of the private jet dressed in a turtleneck and knee-high boots. Around the same time, movie producer Randall Emmett shared a photo of himself and two friends standing in front of a mountain range.

Lala Kent also shared a photo of herself and the hand of Randall Emmett, but she kept his face out of the image. In the caption, she appeared to share an anonymous quote about love and vowed that Emmett would remain in her heart. As fans may know, Lala Kent has been dating Randall Emmett for about two years but waited to make their relationship Instagram official until earlier this month.

The 2018 Sundance Film Festival runs from January 18 to January 28 at the Sundance Mountain Resort.

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett haven’t been too open about their relationship on Instagram quite yet, but Kent has been openly discussing their romance on Vanderpump Rules. Earlier this month, after returning to her hostess position at SUR Restaurant, Kent spoke to Lisa Vanderpump about the relationship she has with Emmett, confirming that while her lifestyle is quite lavish, her man is not an ATM. She also said that she has her own set of bills to pay.

To see more of Lala Kent and her co-stars, including Brittany Cartwright, Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, James Kennedy, Tom Schwartz, Tom Sandoval, Stassi Schroeder, Scheana Marie, Jax Taylor, Kristen Doute, and Lisa Vanderpump, tune into new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 6 on Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.