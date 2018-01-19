Pele Hospitalized After Collapsing From Exhaustion

Brazilian soccer legend Edson Arantes do Nascimento, popularly known as Pele, was hospitalized after collapsing from exhaustion on Thursday, according to a BBC News report. The 77-year-old Brazilian legend collapsed in the early hours of Thursday morning, according to the executive secretary of the Football Writers’ Association (FWA). The Brazilian legend has been taken to hospital for prostrate and kidney problems in the past, but his health condition has never been severe.

The Brazilian great was scheduled to be in London for the Football Writers Association dinner to be held in his honor. Pele is the only player to win three world cups: 1958, 1962, and 1970. The retired Brazilian soccer player scored 1,281 goals in 1,363 appearances for club and country in a period of 21 years, and he was also named FIFA’s Player of the Century. Pele was jointly given the award with Argentine legend Diego Maradona by the soccer governing body on December 11, 2000, in Rome.

Due to the incident, Pele will not be traveling to London for the dinner hosted by the Football Writers Association.

However, reports from Sky Sports indicate the Brazilian is recovering from exhaustion. Pele has insisted that the event should continue in his absence according to reports.

A notice on the official website of the FWA on January 19 reads, “In the early hours of Thursday morning, Pele collapsed and was taken to hospital in Brazil where he has undergone a series of tests which appear to point to severe exhaustion. He remains on fluids while doctors monitor his recovery. Thankfully, there is no suggestion of anything more serious than exhaustion and everybody at the Football Writers’ Association wishes Pele a swift and full recovery.”

The FWA Tribute Award is an annual event that is organized to honor soccer players for their exceptional performance in the previous season. However, this year’s award will feature a special honor for the Brazilian legend for his contribution to soccer in his lifetime.

Pele collapsed in his native Brazil, but tests have shown that it's nothing more serious than exhaustion https://t.co/4p1e9i7Suq — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 19, 2018

News about Pele’s health has stirred quite some interest in social media. Fans and professional soccer players all over the world have shown their support for the legend, especially on Twitter. The Brazilian soccer legend is arguably the best soccer player in history and the world will be praying for his speedy recovery. Pele’s Twitter account was last active on January 17, 2018, but the Brazilian legend is expected to make an official statement soon.