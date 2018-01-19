Katie Holmes Daughter Suri Not Taking On Acting Roles, Enjoys Behind-The-Scenes Action [Debunked]

Katie Holmes has proven to be a wonderful mother to her daughter, Suri Cruise, and has made it clear that her little one — who is also the daughter of action star Tom Cruise — is her main priority above all else.

Although Katie does her best to keep Suri out of the spotlight, the actor and director has begun introducing the 11-year-old to the world of entertainment, by having Suri on the set of various directorial projects over the past year.

Recently, reports have claimed that Katie Holmes has begun to take Suri to audition for acting roles. A recent headline in the Australian publication NW reads “Hollywood Here She Comes: Suri’s Starring Role!” The article states that Katie’s mini-me is following in the footsteps of her famous star parents in the “family business.” Additionally, the tabloid insists that Suri has been “quietly auditioning for several projects,” in hopes that she will be offered the lead roles in movies and TV shows.

A supposed source claims that “Suri’s always loved performing and dreams of landing her own Disney show one day. Katie fully supports her too,” as Gossip Cop relays.

The gossip policing site has since checked in with a reliable source, who is close to Holmes. The insider assures that there is no truth to the story regarding Suri auditioning for acting roles.

This, however, does not mean that Katie and Tom’s daughter is not interested in the world of entertainment. Last month, Katie and Suri appeared on stage at the Jingle Ball, where the Dawson’s Creek star and Suri introduced Taylor Swift, surprising and delighting fans, as People notes.

Last year, Katie also made it known that little Suri was her sidekick while the accomplished actress took the role behind the camera while she directed an episode of Kennedys: After Camelot, within which Holmes also stars. People noted the fun way Katie incorporated her daughter into the behind-the-scenes action.

Holmes directed the third episode of the series and Jon Cassar, who directs the miniseries, shared that “Katie actually made [Suri] a chair that said ‘director'” and went on to note how Katie did her best to make a special space for her daughter on set.

Suri also reportedly enjoyed being by her mother’s side while Holmes directed the film All We Had. It seems that perhaps Suri isn’t working on being an on-camera star, but she may opt for a spot behind the camera, seeing as that appears to be where her interest lies at this point.