Stormy Daniels’ Trump Transcript: Can Describe His Body Perfectly, Trump Said ‘I Hope All The Sharks Die’

The details from Stormy Daniels’ 2011 interview with In Touch Weekly about her alleged adulterous affair beween 2006 and 2007 with Donald Trump continue to emerge as the full transcript releases to the public. As reported by the Inquisitr, Stormy took a lie detector test prior to the interview, wherein she claimed that Trump asked her to spank him with a Forbes magazine with his face on the cover, which included the faces of Ivanka Trump and Don Jr. as well. Stormy also claimed that Trump signed his copy of her 3 Wishes adult movie DVD.

Now, additional details feature the film star claiming that Stormy — whose real name is Stephanie Clifford — can provide all the details about Trump’s private parts that anyone would want to know. According to BuzzFeed News, Trump and Stormy did not use any sort of protection during their alleged affair — which was a topic that they did not discuss beforehand — and an action that surprised Daniels, whose X-rated company requires their porn stars to use protection.

Stormy claimed that she could “describe his junk perfectly” and that she remembered no condom was used during their boring and “textbook generic” sex because she is allergic to latex condoms and noted that most men do not carry non-latex condoms in their wallets. Stormy claimed she did not bring her own non-latex condoms with her during their alleged first tryst because she assumed she was going out to dinner with Trump and had only carried along a small cocktail clutch to the date.

Stormy Daniels’ red shoes in 2016, 10 years after her alleged affair with Trump. Ethan Miller / Getty Images

Stormy said that after using the bathroom in Trump’s hotel room, she discovered Trump in bed relaxing. What followed was traditional sex, with nothing kinky, at least not during that initial encounter.

“So anyway, the sex was nothing crazy. He wasn’t like, chain[ing] me to the bed or anything. It was one position. I can definitely describe his junk perfectly, if I ever have to. He definitely seemed smitten after that. He was like, ‘I wanna see you again, when can I see you again?'”

Daniels claimed that Trump wasn’t attempting to engage in the type of theatrical sex that one might see in adult films.

“It was textbook generic. It wasn’t like, ‘Oh my God, I love you.’ He wasn’t like Fabio or anything. He wasn’t trying to have, like, porn sex.”

Despite other reports from Stormy’s adult film friends to whom she related the sex stories — ones that previously claimed Daniels dubbed sex with Trump “boring” and the like, the transcripts feature Stormy calling the sex stuff that wasn’t bad. Stormy claimed that Trump only spoke during sex to relay things about how good it felt.

“Nothing freaky. Like, ‘Oh yeah, that feels good. That’s amazing.’ You know. It was one position, what you would expect someone his age to do. It wasn’t bad. Don’t get me wrong.”

Daniels explained how much Trump liked to watch Shark Week, but not because he loved sharks. Stormy claimed Trump was “terrified” of sharks and that he wanted sharks to die.