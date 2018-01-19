‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Newly Cast Actor Teases Storyline

Days of our Lives spoilers have revealed that the NBC soap has cast a new sexy actor for an upcoming storyline. Gilles Marini, who has starred on shows like Switched At Birth, Devious Maids, Two Broke Girls, Brothers and Sisters, and more, will soon be headed to Salem.

Gilles Marini may be new to Days of our Lives, but he isn’t new to the soap opera game. In fact, the actor has had several stints on The Bold and the Beautiful, portraying three different characters. Now, he’ll be lending his acting chops to DOOL, and he’s opening up about his time on the set.

Marini tweeted to his fans that he’s having a great experience with the Days of our Lives cast and crew. Gilles called the DOOL cast the “nicest group of artists” that he’s ever had the pleasure of working with. Gilles also reveals that he’s having “so much fun,” and that fans are in store for a “great story line” when his new character debuts in Salem this summer. Fans should keep an eye out for the actor to begin airing sometime in June.

Days of our Lives fans are excited about Gilles Marini’s stint on the show, and have already been speculating about what his character may be doing in Salem, and which fan favorites he could be interacting with during his time on the soap. Some fans believe he could be an interesting new fling for one of the show’s ladies such as Kate Roberts, Gabi Hernandez, or even Chloe Lane, whom fans have been recently been shipping with DOOL’s newest bad boy, Stefan O. DiMera, played by actor Tyler Christopher.

It’s been one of the nicest group of artists, I’ve ever worked with. So much fun and a great story line. Coming out in June:) Stay tune. @nbcdays #DaysOfOurLives #RETWEET https://t.co/4OK17VWK9Z — Gilles Marini (@GillesMarini) January 17, 2018

In addition to Gilles Marini joining the Days of our Lives cast, the soap opera has another interesting new character headed to Salem. Actor Greg Rikaart, who is best known for playing the fan favorite character of Kevin Fisher on The Young and the Restless, will also be headed to DOOL in the upcoming months. Fans seem to be looking forward to both actors popping up in Salem, and can’t wait to find out what they’re characters will be doing while in town.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.