Kim Zolciak Could Possibly Return To Her Full-Time Role On ‘The Real Housewives Of Atlanta’

Kim Zolciak returned to The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 10 last year to take on her on-screen nemeses, NeNe Leakes and Kenya Moore. However, because she didn’t participate in any of the cast trips, she was only listed as a “friend” of the cast, not a full-time cast member.

While Kim Zolciak reportedly made a whopping $90,000 for each episode of the show she was featured on throughout the season. Now, she wants to return to the show for Season 11 in a full-time role.

“Kim offered to take a big pay cut on Don’t Be Tardy in order to come back full time on [The Real Housewives of Atlanta],” an insider told Radar Online on January 19.

According to the report, Kim Zolciak has informed her producers that she would be willing to make less on Don’t Be Tardy in order to ensure herself a full-time role on The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 11, which will likely begin production sometime this spring or summer. Unfortunately, producers may not be on board because they are already paying the other women, including Cynthia Bailey, Sheree Whitfield, Porsha Williams, and Kandi Burruss, a ton of money.

While Kenya Moore may be leaving The Real Housewives of Atlanta after the conclusion of Season 10, there still might not be enough money in Bravo TV’s budget to bring back Kim Zolciak. As the Radar Online insider explained, Zolciak might not be worth the money she’s requesting, even if her Don’t Be Tardy salary is reduced.

A post shared by Kim Zolciak-Biermann (@kimzolciakbiermann) on Dec 17, 2017 at 5:52pm PST

Kim Zolciak left her role on The Real Housewives of Atlanta after Season 5 and has been starring in her own spinoff series, Don’t Be Tardy, since 2012. As fans may recall, the spinoff started as a wedding special between Zolciak and her husband, Kroy Biermann, but due to the impressive ratings it received, the special was ultimately turned into a full-time series and is now airing its sixth season.

To see more of Kim Zolciak and her co-stars, including NeNe Leakes, Kandi Burruss, Cynthia Bailey, Porsha Williams, Kenya Moore, Sheree Whitfield, and Eva Marcille, tune into new episodes of The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 10 on Sunday nights at 8 p.m. on Bravo TV.