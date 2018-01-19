Fox News Reportedly Knew About Donald Trump’s Affair With Stormy Daniels And Refused To Air It

This past week, the White House was rocked by allegations that President Donald Trump had an affair in 2006 with former porn star Stormy Daniels, also known as Stephanie Clifford. But the affair scandal almost made headlines during the 2016 election if it hadn’t been for Fox News.

Fox News Buries The Story

According to Vice News, the conservative network decided to kill the Stormy Daniels story before it came to light. A month before the general election, Fox News employee Diana Falzone submitted a story about Trump’s affair with Clifford, who even went on record confirming that she had sex with Trump. Clifford was allegedly paid $130,000 to keep quiet about the affair around the same time the story would have aired.

Why Didn’t The Network Report On Trump’s Affair?

Noah Kotch, who is the acting editor-in-chief for the network, admitted that they looked at a story about Trump’s tryst with Clifford but decided not to publish it because they could not verify the facts. The Daily Beast and Slate were also working on similar stories but did not follow through with them.

There’s no telling why this story didn’t make waves during the election, though Trump’s lawyer, Michael Cohen, says that his client did not have sex with Clifford nor did he pay her to remain silent.

Clifford Tells All In 2011 Interview

While Fox News never aired the story, Clifford allegedly sat down with In Touch back in 2011 and spilled all the details of her affair. The outlet says that Clifford went into great detail about her relationship with Trump in a 5,500-word interview. They plan on publishing the entirety of the interview on Friday, January 19, 2018.

What Went Down Between Trump And Clifford?

Clifford claims that she met Trump during a celebrity golf tournament in 2006. At the time, Trump’s third wife, Melania Trump, had just given birth to the couple’s first son together. Clifford says that she asked Trump about Melania before they had sex, but he simply told her not to worry about his wife. Clifford also said the sex was pretty boring and that Trump did not wear a condom. The two allegedly continued their relationship for a number of years, though it isn’t clear how many times Trump cheated on Melania.

“[The sex] was textbook generic,” Clifford explained back in 2011. “[It] was nothing crazy. It was one position. What you would expect someone his age to do.”

Trump’s Marital Woes Heat Up

There’s no telling when the magazine will release the rest of the interview, if at all. Trump’s legal team has threatened to sue the outlet if they publish the remainder of the story. While it isn’t clear if Clifford is telling the truth, a photo from her Myspace account shows her posing with Trump at the 2006 event. Clifford also says that Trump tried to get her on The Apprentice, but NBC didn’t sign off because of her involvement in the porn industry.

Melania has not responded to the affair rumors and it sounds like the drama surrounding her marriage to Donald Trump is only going to get worse from here on out.

Fox News denies the reports they buried news of the affair.