Prince Harry Is ‘Feminist’: Meghan Markle’s Comment About Fiancé Grabs News Headlines

Meghan Markle’s entry into the Royal family is unique for a number of reasons. Prince Harry’s fiancée is a woman of substance, who is already established in her career. Markle is known for being articulate about women’s rights and equality. Now, she has grabbed news headlines after saying that Harry shares similar views with her on feminism.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry visited Wales for the first time as a couple since their engagement. The 36-year-old Suits actress came across admirers who arrived in great numbers despite the freezing cold.

Markle met 23-year-old Jessica Phillips who complemented Meghan by saying that it would be lovely to have a feminist like her in the Royal Family, The Telegraph reported. As a reaction, Meghan pointed at Harry.

“He’s a feminist too.”

Now, everybody knows how fiercely independent a woman Prince Harry’s mom was. The Princess of Wales, with her compassion, style and witty sense of humor, could also be hailed as a feminist icon.

According to The Telegraph, Lady Di made “questionable life choices” as far as Royal norms are concerned. In spite of the restrictions, she managed to make a mark around the world with her kindness.

It was Diana who modernized the Royal Family. She was strong enough to talk openly about her mental health and self-harm tendencies. She talked about her husband’s infidelity on national television.

On camera, she held the hand of a HIV-positive man. During those days, it was a common misconception to think that the disease would spread via contact.

Seems like Harry has not only inherited his mother’s sense of humor but also developed similar ideologies. Harry earlier went to a community radio station in Brixton. Meghan Markle’s British fiancé talked about gender equality.

“As males we have to do our part or it’s not going to work.”

As far as Meghan Markle’s sense of individuality in concerned, she started early. Meghan was 11 when she wrote the-then First Lady Hillary Clinton and complained about a TV commercial.

According to her, it was sexist for the makers to identify women as kitchen workers. Thanks to her effort, the TV ad changed its wordings.