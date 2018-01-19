‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Monday Jan. 22: Mariah Refuses Tessa’s Apology, Ashley Faces Nightmare

Young and the Restless spoilers for Monday, January 22, reveal that Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) and Mariah’s conflict (Camryn Grimes) will reach new heights in Genoa City. The Abbotts are also dealing with a crisis of their own since Graham (Max Shippee) died when he tried to kill Dina (Marla Adams). Young and the Restless spoilers for Monday, January 22, via She Knows Soaps, state that Ashley (Eileen Davidson) will receive an “unexpected offer.” There are two possible offers that Ashley could receive. However, both decisions will impact on her life in the long run. She will need to consider her options carefully if she wants to succeed.

Paul has told Ashley that she is the police’s main suspect at the moment, since her fingerprints were the only ones found on the syringe that killed him. Ashley already has an alibi for the time at the murder, since she and Jack were trying to figure out who stole the formaldehyde. According to Young and the Restless spoilers, via Celeb Dirty Laundry, the first startling offer Ashley could receive is from Michael (Christian LeBlanc). Ashley could be shocked when she’s charged with murder and Michael then offers to defend her in the case.

Don’t mess with Dina Mergeron tomorrow (or ever) on #YR! pic.twitter.com/AUxBrlkbrl — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) January 18, 2018

On the other hand, Ashley may also be surprised for business reasons. Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Jack may finally relent and make the unexpected offer that they run Jabot jointly as co-CEOs. However, since the family is in the midst of panic mode, it seems unlikely that either one of the Abbott siblings has Jabot on their minds at the moment.

Tessa stole Mariah’s journal and deliberately used her private thoughts to write her lyrics. According to Soap Central recaps, Tessa then sang the song to Devon (Bryton James) knowing that it was not her own original work. Mariah rightfully blew up at Tess and according to Young and the Restless spoilers it seems as if she’s not going to calm down in a hurry. Tessa will try to apologize to Mariah and tell her that she was desperate as she couldn’t find the right lyrics to go with the music. She will tell Mariah that she was so panicked that she took her journal out sheer desperation. However, Mariah won’t buy her apology. She is sick of Tessa using her and she will have had enough.