WWE Rumors: Five More Top Indie Wrestlers Headed To WWE, Some Could Even Debut At The ‘Royal Rumble 2018’

WWE appears to be on a signing spree with three confirmed signings and recent speculations of five more wrestlers on the way to WWE. It was recently confirmed that WWE had signed Ricochet, War Machine, and Candice Le Rae. In the recent edition of Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer also listed some wrestlers who could join WWE in the upcoming months.

James Storm

James Storm is a former Impact Wrestling star who left the company at the beginning of 2018 after nearly spending 15 years with them. He worked with Impact since their first show in 2002 and only briefly appeared on NXT in 2015. James went back to Impact on a two-year contract which expired recently.

James Storm recently said in an interview that his ultimate goal was to join WWE. Storm although being 40-years-old is in the best shape and could make for some intriguing feuds at NXT. He also expressed his desire to team up with Bobby Roode again. Even if WWE signs Storm, he will be unable to join until May due to his commitments.

Serena Deeb

Serena Deeb worked with WWE on SmackDown Live from 2009 through 2010. She was a part of ‘The Straight Edge Society’ with CM Punk and Luke Gallows. Serena was last seen last year at the Mae Young Classic Tournament.

It was being rumored that WWE was interested in bringing her back to the company. There is a possibility that WWE could be in the final stages of signing with her as she was seen at the WWE Performance Center in Pittsburgh, as reported by PWInsider. All pre-signing medical tests are carried out at this center.

EC3

Ethan Carter III, real name Michael Hutter is 34-years-old TNA legend. The two-time TNA World Champion was currently working as a free agent with Impact. However, his contract with Impact expired recently, and he was written off the TV. Hutter has trademarked his EC3 gimmick and is free to use it elsewhere.

EC3 Written Off Impact Wrestling Television, Contract Expires Before Next Taping: https://t.co/SayscJVvZb pic.twitter.com/m0fcoNDoNG — Pro Wrestling Sheet (@WrestlingSheet) January 14, 2018

Michael Hutter has worked with WWE as Derrick Bateman on NXT during its “reality-competition” era. Rumors hint that EC3 will debut at Royal Rumble 2018 since he has canceled his earlier appearance at Renegade Wrestling Revolution independent wrestling which is scheduled on the same day of Royal Rumble.

Bobby Lashley

Bobby Lashley was once a top star with WWE poised to become the face of the company second only to John Cena. It is believed that the top reasons for his exit from the company were creative disagreements of his then-girlfriend Kristal Marshall’s on-screen character and backstage heat with Michael Hayes.

Lashley’s contract with Impact Wrestling also expired recently and he is free to join WWE or any other company. The rumors of his return to WWE have emerged quite a few times, so it is difficult to assume that the deal would finally materialize this time around. Even if he joins WWE, he would need Impact’s approval to participate in Rumble.

Laurel Van Ness

Laurel Van Ness, also known as Chelsea Green from Tough Enough was recently granted release from Impact Wrestling. Her character really took off due to her messy, drunken, and maniacal bride gimmick.

It is speculated that after leaving Impact, she could be headed to WWE. While earlier she may not have been a star suited for WWE, with her current success and the impending first ever Women’s Royal Rumble, her debut could be feasible.