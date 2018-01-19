Ancajas On Pacquiao Comparison: ‘I Feel Very Pressured’

Following the many comparisons to fellow Filipino warrior Manny Pacquiao, Jerwin Ancajas has finally spoken about it and said he feels pressured into following the legacy of the eight-division world champion.

Boxing analysts say that there is a close resemblance of how Pacquiao and Ancajas move each time they take on the boxing ring. For one, both warriors have devastating speed and power that can put any opponents guessing on where the next punch would land.

With the comparison to a world-renowned athlete, the budding boxer Ancajas only feels humility to such comparison. But he immediately downplayed it saying that there is only one Manny Pacquiao in the world. He added, though, that he is doing his best to make a name for himself.

Ancajas knows that it is going to be an uphill climb for him before he could reach the pinnacle of success, just like his idol Manny. But he vowed to work even harder in order to reach this goal and for him to add another fete for the Philippines in terms of boxing.

In fact, the IB world super-flyweight champion is set to have the most exciting match of his career thus far, and that is going to happen on February 3 as he takes on Israel Gonzales in the United States. This fight could be his chance to show what he really can do as he embarks on a journey in creating his name in the world of boxing. Consequently, this fight, as it happens in the U.S., could even open more opportunities for the Filipino boxer.

Despite already having his matches in different countries like Macau, Brisbane, and Belfast, Ancajas said that the U.S. fight is something that he is looking forward to.

Charles McQuillan / Getty Images

In an interview with ABS-CBN, Ancajas, speaking in the local language, said that this fight is very important because it is going to be a whole new experience for him since boxing in the U.S. has a very large following compared to his previous bouts.

“My coach told me that this is going to be my chance to show the world what I got. My performance has to be good because Americans have a different view of boxing.”

The 26-year-old Ancajas has already started his training at coach Joven Jimenez’s Survival Camp in a far-flung town in Magallanes, Cavite in preparation for his title defense bout against the Mexican fighter Gonzales.

The bout, which is set to happen at the American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas, according to Ancajas will be tough for him, but he promised that he will do his best to take home the victory.