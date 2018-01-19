‘WrestleMania 34’ Plans For Roman Reigns After Steroid Accusations Revealed

Roman Reigns is on his way to his fourth straight WrestleMania main event. It is still not official but Reigns is expected to challenge Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans. However, Reigns was recently named in the Wellness Fitness Nutrition steroid scandal and some people believe that it could impact WWE plans moving forward.

As reported by Marc Middleton of Wrestling Inc, Wellness Fitness Nutrition and Iron Addicts founder Richard Rodriguez accused Reigns, as well as actors Mark Wahlberg and Josh Duhamel, as his clients. Rodriguez was arrested last year by the Drug Enforcement Agency for illegally distributing steroids worth around $10 million. He reportedly imported goods from China, manufactured them into steroids in Arizona before selling in the Miami area. Rodriguez revealed Reigns’ involvement during an interview with director John Bravo.

“At the end, I’m just trying to clear my name and just make people well aware, there’s a lot more people out there that were involved and are associated with my company that many individuals did not know. One of them, in particular, is a very famous wrestler by the name of Roman Reigns. He was originally introduced to me by one of the informants.”

Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns face off in an episode of ‘Monday Night Raw.’ WWE

But despite the recent accusations, the plans for Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 34 remains intact. According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Cageside Seats), Reigns is still scheduled to face Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship at the event. He is also expected to come out as the winner and fulfill his destiny again.

Reigns denied the accusations made by Richard Rodriguez in an official statement sent to Pro Wrestling Sheet. “The Big Dog” claimed that he has never met Rodriguez and he has learned his lesson from two years ago when he was suspended for violating the WWE Wellness Policy. Reigns reportedly tested positive for Adderall at that time.

“I have never heard of Richard Rodriguez or Wellness Fitness Nutrition. I learned from the mistake I made nearly two years ago and paid the penalty for it. Since then, I’ve passed 11 tests as part of WWE’s independent drug testing program.”

The reigning Intercontinental champion is set to defend his title against The Miz next week at the 25th Anniversary Show of Monday Night Raw. According to Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer(h/t Sportskeeda), Reigns is expected to drop the title to The Miz before he starts his rumored feud with Lesnar, who will defend the Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble against Braun Strowman and Kane in a Triple Threat Match.