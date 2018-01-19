Kim Kardashian Snaps Back At Lamar Odom Over His Controversial Comments About Khloe

Kim Kardashian is fiercer than ever — at least when it comes to defending her family.

On Monday, the 37-year-old mother of three threw a major shade at Khloe Kardashian’s ex-husband Lamar Odom. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star clapped back at the former LA Lakers star after his controversial comment on his failed marriage with the reality star.

In an interview with BET’s Mancave, Odom opened up about his relationship with the Revenge Body star and how things ended between them after years of being married.

The NBA star admitted that his tattoo of Khloe’s initials is still on his hand, adding that he still cares for her. However, Odom sarcastically claimed that he knew their relationship was definitely over when the reality star started dating fellow basketball players.

“I understand when it’s over, it’s over. When she was with her second or third NBA ball player, I could see that.”

Odom’s comment doesn’t sit well with his ex-wife’s sister, Kim Kardashian, TMZ revealed. The reality star, who recently welcomed her third child via a surrogate, quickly took to Twitter and slammed her former brother-in-law.

In her fiery tweet, the KKW Beauty came to her younger sister’s defense when she responded to a user who tweeted, “Burn!” about Odom’s comment. Kim bluntly wrote, “Or second or third brothel,” referring to the NBA star’s alleged brothels escapade.

Or second or third brothel https://t.co/iYYJ1NehOe — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 18, 2018

It can be recalled that in 2015, Odom was rushed to a hospital after being found unconscious in a Nevada brothel. The former NBA Champion reportedly overdosed at the said brothel and went into a coma for several days.

At that time, Khloe called off their divorce proceeding temporarily and focused on helping him recover. After the near-death experience, Odom completed a 30-day drug rehab program.

Despite Odom’s comment about his ex-wife, he reiterated that Khloe has been a “great woman.” He also managed to share his well-wishes for her first baby with fellow NBA star Tristan Thompson.

“She took care of me. She’ll be a good mother, for real. She’s a great woman.”

Khloe and Lamar tied the knot in 2009. However, their marriage fell apart after the former basketball player was involved in a cheating scandal and drug relapse. The youngest Kardashian sister officially filed for divorce in 2013 and was finalized in 2016.

Currently, Khloe Kardashian is dating Tristan Thompson. They are expecting their first child together in late March or early April.