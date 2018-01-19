Tide Pod Challenge Videos And Posts Removed By Facebook And YouTube Amidst Bizarre Online Craze

The bizarre new social media craze that has led to numerous reports of intentional poisoning has now resulted in two of the biggest social media companies to take immediate action. Facebook And YouTube are now starting to remove videos and posts concerning the Tide Pod Challenge from its platforms.

The dangerous new trend involves challenging viewers to ingest the toxic packets, which has resulted in hundreds of teenagers uploading their own videos online. The #TidePodChallenge tagged on these videos recently became a trending hashtag overnight. This has prompted the American Association of Poison Control Centers to issue several safety warnings and alerts.

Facebook has begun removing posts and videos on Instagram and on its platform citing that these videos, in fact, do go against its guidelines. According to a Facebook representative, the videos and posts themselves are promoting self-injury and it is now actively removing them as soon as they are spotted. A Google representative also recently announced that it will be doing the same on YouTube as Tide Pod Challenge videos do go against its own Community Guidelines. The company is apparently actively tracking any flagged videos that violate its policies, which include any video that encourages dangerous activity or intentional physical harm.

YouTube and Facebook are trying to stop the spread of the Tide Pod Challenge, a bizarre and dangerous online craze where teenagers eat laundry detergent packets on camera https://t.co/TD0OSaaFaq pic.twitter.com/uAvhv4doFq — CNN International (@cnni) January 19, 2018

Procter & Gamble (PG), the company that owns Tide, revealed that they actually have received an unprecedented amount of reports of intentional exposures in just the first two weeks of this year. The company also revealed in a recent statement that they are actually working with different social media networks to remove any harmful content that may increase the spread of the harmful Tide Pod Challenge. The consumer goods company has even posted its own video on social media to discourage teens from taking part in the ridiculous challenge. The video features NFL star Rob Gronkowski telling viewers that Tide Pods are for washing and nothing else. Tide’s video on Twitter now has over 6.8 million views as of this writing.

What should Tide PODs be used for? DOING LAUNDRY. Nothing else. Eating a Tide POD is a BAD IDEA, and we asked our friend @robgronkowski to help explain. pic.twitter.com/0JnFdhnsWZ — Tide (@tide) January 12, 2018

It is currently unknown how the entire Tide Pod Challenge had started, but some reports have suggested that it may have started as an online meme that joked about how delicious the pods looked. Ever since its launch, there have been some reports of children accidentally eating the detergent packets, which some may have mistaken for candy.