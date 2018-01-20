Abby Lee Miller: ‘Dance Moms’ Star Reportedly Requests For Multiple Surgeries After Dropping 100 Pounds

Abby Lee Miller is currently serving her one-year-and-one-day sentence after pleading guilty to her fraud and money laundering cases. However, the former Dance Moms star’s nightmare is almost over because she is getting an early release. On top of that, the reality star has reportedly lost 100 pounds while serving her time in the FCC Victorville prison, and she is ready to go under the knife after her exit next month.

The 51-year-old dance instructor is famously known for being a tough mentor to the Abby Lee Dance Company (ALDC) Elite Competition Team members. However, Abby Lee Miller had been nothing but an emotional wreck in her interviews before being locked up. But she finally got a reason to smile again as she is getting out of jail early for good behavior.

According to a source, Abby Lee Miller lost a whopping 100 pounds while inside the clink and has been feeling “great” about it. The insider then added that the former Dance Moms mentor will be undergoing multiple surgeries, including a tummy tuck, breast lift, and excess skin removal, after her release next month.

This is not the first time that Abby Lee Miller went under the knife. The reality star had a gastric bypass surgery before her sentencing. Abby shared to Entertainment Tonight at the time that she believed that it was the right time to go on with the procedure despite her upcoming jail time. She then revealed that “People are saying, ‘But your sentencing is coming up in a couple weeks!’ And that is true, and I’m really nervous about that — more than the surgery — but there’s no right time.”

Meanwhile, Abby Lee Miller was left with no choice but to change her very expensive taste buds while in prison. The TV personality only has limited options in the commissary and the meals that she was used to having are definitely not on the stock list, which is probably why she lost a lot of weight.

The millionaire Dance Moms star had to settle with choices like canned albacore tuna, spam, and ramen noodle packages. Although Abby Lee Miller has enough money to buy whatever she wants and needs, being in jail means that she has to follow all the rules and deal with them.