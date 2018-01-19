‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Andre’s Murder Will Be ‘Gruesome,’ Unusual Murder Weapon Found

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Andre DiMera’s murder will shock the entire town of Salem. Not only will Andre’s death hit the DiMera family hard, but others will also be caught up in the murder mystery that could lead to a stunning break through.

According to a Jan. 18 report by Celeb Dirty Laundry, Andre DiMera (Thaao Penghlis) will be found dead on his office floor by Abigail Deveraux-Dimera (Marci Miller) on Friday. Andre’s death will not only be the most shocking new plot on Days of Our Lives, but it will also kick off a brutal murder investigation by the Salem police department, namely Hope Brady and Rafe Hernandez. Eli and Lani may also be involved in the case, but their own personal drama could overshadow their jobs.

In addition to Andre DiMera’s murder, Days of Our Lives viewers will also see that Andre was killed by one of the most unusual weapons the police force has ever seen. While the weapon has yet to be revealed to DOOL fans, some viewers believe Andre may have been bludgeoned to death, and that a woman’s high heeled shoe could be the thing that took his life. If that is the case then it seems all of the women suspects will take some heat from the Salem PD.

It seems that the female suspects in Andre’s murder investigation will be Vivian Alamain, Anna DiMera, Abigail Deveraux-DiMera, and Gabi Hernandez. As many Days of Our Lives fans know, Gabi has already served time in prison for murdering Nick Fallon, and the thought of going back will have her on edge in the weeks following Andre’s death. In fact, Gabi’s fear of having the squeeze put on her by the police may even lead her to throw Abigail under the bus in order to take some of the heat off of her. Gabi and Abby obviously have a complicated history, but they have always tried to remain friends. Sadly, this could prove to ruin any shred of friendship they had left.

Days of Our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC. Check your local listings for times.