‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Shocking Days Ahead For Will & Paul

Days of Our Lives spoilers for next week reveal that Will Horton and Paul Narita are about to get a whole lot closer, at least in proximity to each other. The pair, who are two parts of a messy love triangle that also includes Sonny Kiriakis, will soon become neighbors at the Martin House, and things are sure to get dramatic from there.

According to the latest edition of Soap Opera Digest, Will Horton (Chandler Massey) and Paul Narita (Christopher Sean) will soon be spending a ton of time together. The two will nearly be living together as they find themselves side by side at the Martin House. As many Days of Our Lives fans know, Paul was previously engaged to Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith) but their relationship was called off when it was revealed that Sonny’s husband, Will, was still alive. Now, Sonny wants to be with Will, Will wants to start something with Paul, and Paul is still pining after Sonny. To say things are complicated between the threesome is an understatement.

To make matters even more complicated, it looks like Will and Paul living in such close quarters to one another could lead to a romantic relationship, which would be devastating for Sonny. Many Days of Our Lives fans believe that it is only a matter of time before Paul and Will’s friendship turns into something more intimate. However, since Will still currently has no memories of his life in Salem, including his marriage to Sonny, if his memories were to return it could spell big trouble for Paul, who would likely be left out in the cold after getting his heart broken yet again.

Sadly, for Sonny, it seems that the news of Will and Paul being neighbors will come just as he returns from his business trip to London. Days of Our Lives viewers watched Sonny flee to London in hopes of getting Will off his mind, and getting his head back in the game when it comes to being the CEO of Titan. However, when he finds out about Will’s new living situation, he may be thrown through a big loop yet again.

Days of Our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.