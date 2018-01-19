Kylie Jenner Baby Update: Caitlyn Jenner Reportedly Unhappy With Daughter’s Pregnancy, Thinks She’s Too Young

If whispers and speculations are to be believed, then Kylie Jenner will be welcoming her first child in February. Although the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has yet to address all the baby rumors, multiple reports claimed that the Kylie Lip Kit mogul and her family are overjoyed with her pregnancy. However, a new report now revealed that her dad Caitlyn Jenner is not too happy with the news.

Unlike Kourtney, Kim, and Khloe Kardashian who have been noting repeatedly that they want to have kids, Kylie Jenner’s alleged pregnancy seem to come out of nowhere. Although the 20-year-old TV personality has mentioned that she wanted to be a young mom in a 2015 interview with Teen Vogue, she never really talked about wanting to have a baby at the peak of her career.

As a matter of fact, Kylie Jenner chose a much older age as a “good age to have kids” when she and Caitlyn Jenner talked about children in one of the episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians in 2016. While the former Olympian chose 30 as the perfect age to have kids, the Kylie Lip Kit mogul chose 25.

Despite her silence, talks about Kylie Jenner’s unborn child have never really stopped. In fact, an earlier report even claimed that the Life of Kylie star is ready to welcome her firstborn.

However, Caitlyn Jenner is reportedly not too thrilled after finding out that his youngest daughter is pregnant. According to a source for Entertainment Tonight, the 68-year-old television personality and retired Olympic gold medal-winning decathlete “wasn’t happy at first about Kylie becoming a young mother.” The insider even added that Caitlyn has some reservations about the reported father of Kylie’s baby, Travis Scott.

But even though she feels that Kylie Jenner is still too young to become a mom, Caitlyn Jenner is aware that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is old enough to make her own decisions.

Although all updates led to Kylie Jenner being pregnant with Travis Scott’s baby, the couple has never addressed anything about all the rumors. However, the Kylie Lip Kit mogul’s sudden silence on social media seemingly confirmed all speculations.