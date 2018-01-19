Filipino Boxers’ Bouts Most Viewed On US Cable In 2017

Filipino boxers Manny Pacquiao and Jerwin Ancajas’ combined bouts in 2017 have drawn the highest viewership of six million views in one day alone in the United States cable television, according to a report by Inquirer.net.

While Pacquiao, a many time World Champion, as thought by a lot of boxing fans may already be old in the boxing world, his drawing power to his fans in watching his bouts has not changed that much.

Yahoo Sports’ writer Kevin Iole, as quoted by the Inquirer report, said that Pacquiao’s bout against Jeff Horn which he had lost via unanimous decision was the most- watched fight in the US cable when it was aired on ESPN.

In a separate report by Forbes, Pacquiao-Horn bout is 2017’s boxing upset of the year. The report said that despite Horn walking as the underdog of the fight, the Australian boxer fought with a lot of heart. In fact, his punches have landed many times on Pacquiao’s body and have made an impact. Hence, getting that win against one of the most decorated boxing athlete in the history of the sport.

The Pacquiao-Horn bout dubbed as the “Battle of Brisbane” had drawn almost 4 million viewers. The viewers saw how the hometown hero Horn clinched the WBO World welterweight belt.

Charles McQuillan / Getty Images

Meanwhile, Ancajas’ fight against Teiru Kinoshita, which had served as a co-main event of the Pacquiao-Horn bout, was the second most-watched fight in the US cable, as per the same report.

Ancajas, who gave Kinoshita a seventh-round beating, retained his IBF World super flyweight title after that day. His fight had drawn almost 2.3 million viewers. After his boxing match with Kinoshita, boxing promoter Bob Arum lauded the tenacity of the boxer. Arum, as quoted in the boxingscene.com report, said Ancajas has a killer instinct inside the ring and that the boxer is a great finisher, citing Ancajas’ record of 28 wins-1 loss-1 tie-19 knockouts.

Arum even compared Ancajas to fellow promotee Pacquiao and said that the two have similarities when inside the ring. The promoter, who had followed Ancajas’ bouts in Australia and Macau, believes that the Filipino budding boxer has a bright future ahead of him.

While the two Filipino boxers’ fate was not the same during the Battle of Brisbane, both of their fights combined for an almost 6.16 million views on cable in just one afternoon. And that is an unprecedented fete.