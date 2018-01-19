Three Rocks From Michigan Meteor Found in Hamburg Township

On the night of Tuesday, January 16, residents of Michigan were astounded as a meteor lit up the sky, with the power of 10 tons of dynamite. Earlier today, January 18, a resident of Hamburg Township found three samples of it while searching through a lake.

According to Detroit Free Press, international meteorite hunter Robert Ward, who works as a planetary field researcher, spent only 15 minutes searching for evidence of the Michigan meteor before coming across the incredible discovery.

In an interview statement given shortly after locating the specimens, Ward described the glee he felt after the “spectacular” discovery was made, going on to say that Thursday had been a “real good day.” He made note of the fact that, a mere two days ago, the Michigan meteor was “thousands of miles past the moon” and in such a short amount of time was now something that those on Earth could be part of and truly appreciate. Ward was not the only meteorite fragment hunter to swarm the lake; dozens are said to have frequented the area after the celestial event took place, but he was the only one with enough experience and help alongside him to make such a discovery.

The meteor in question, reveals MLive, measured approximately six feet in diameter when it burst over Michigan’s Livingston County area, occurring approximately 20 miles over Earth on the whole. Scientists are said to have been not only grateful, but also amazed that no damage was caused to any sort of property as the fragments fell from the sky. After the shock wore off, they began to look deeper into where exactly the meteor fell from; as of now, they are still conducting extensive research but are hoping to make a breakthrough in the near future.

Social media sites blew up after the extraordinary event took place, with users all over the world sharing pictures and videos on their personal accounts. Indeed, #MichiganMeteor was instantly trending on Twitter come Tuesday night, with even dash cam footage being posted by users as the hours progressed. Memes were also created, with some finding it comical just how invested the public had become in an astronomical event which, despite the hype, had not really resulted in that much change to planet Earth whatsoever.