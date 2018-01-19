Kim Kardashian Reveals Baby’s Biological Parents’ Name, Instagram Wonders If Kanye West’s Wife Will Breastfeed

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West must have been under tremendous pressure to reveal the “truth” behind their third baby. Since the idea of surrogacy is relatively new, people have been wondering who the real parents of the baby are.

There have been a number of rumors related to Kim Kardashian’s third baby. It was revealed much early that the couple was having the baby via surrogate. People started speculating who the surrogate was. It was even rumored that Kim’s sister Kylie Jenner was the secret surrogate. The Kardashian sister, who had given birth to North and Saint, was also slammed for taking the “easy way out” by not carrying the third child.

According to WebMD, there are two types of surrogates. The traditional surrogate has her egg fertilized by the father’s sperm that is artificially inseminated. At times, donor sperms are used for the process.

Gestational surrogates, on the other hand, are merely “carriers” who carry the embryo in their uterus. This means the egg comes from the biological mother and gets fertilized with the father’s sperm. Since her egg was not used, the birth mother does not have any genetic connection with the child.

Kim Kardashian has revealed in her blog that the surrogate of her baby was a “gestational carrier.” That confirms that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are the biological parents of their third child.

The blog post, titled “The Truth About My Pregnancy Decision,” also reveals that Kanye and Kim opted for an agency for the entire process. Kim expresses her love and gratitude for the surrogate, who has been reported to be a fit African-American in her 20s.

“I absolutely love my gestational carrier and this was the best experience I’ve ever had,” Kim says in her blog.

“Our gestational carrier gave us the greatest gift one could give.”

While Kim says she felt an immediate connection with the child, her Instagram followers are now wondering if she is going to breastfeed the baby girl. One of them believes there must be a way for a woman to breastfeed her child even if she didn’t give birth to the baby.

Turns out the argument is correct. According to Breastfeeding USA, it is possible to do so. The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends the breastfeeding of an adopted baby. It is possible to chemically induce lactation. Breastfeeding is believed to be critical for developing a bond between the mother and the child.