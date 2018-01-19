‘Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle’: Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart Tandem Works Again As Movie Hits $700M Worldwide

Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle was already considered a must-watch movie when it first released the trailer. With Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Kevin Hart, and Jack Black as the lead actors, everybody knew that it was definitely going to be hilarious. However, nobody expected the sequel to Robin Williams’ 1995 adventure film to be such a huge success, even hitting the $700 million mark at the Global Box Office.

It’s no secret that one of the factors to make a movie successful is the cast. Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, and Jack Black already had hit films separately, but it is now proven that bringing all three in one movie could exceed all expectations. In fact, with the pace that Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle is on right now, there is a possibility that it could even surpass Marvel’s Thor: Ragnarok‘s success at the domestic box office.

The Sony movie’s concept was quite simple. Four teenagers were sent to detention, found an interesting video game, played it, the game turned out to be some sort of a magic, swallowed them all, then they became a part of the game looking like their chosen characters. This idea could be done in any other films. However, the real magic here is the chemistry of the actors.

Alex Wolf (Spencer Gilpin) chose archaeologist and explorer Dr. Smolder Bravestone (Dwayne Johnson), Ser’Darius Blain (Anthony “Fridge” Johnson) chose zoologist and weapons specialist Franklin “Mouse” Finbar (Kevin Hart), and Morgan Turner (Martha Kaply) chose commando, martial artist, and dance fighter Ruby Roundhouse (Karen Gillan). One of the funniest scenes is when pretty and popular Madison Iseman (Bethany Walker) chose who she thought was a cool chick, cartographer, cryptographer, archaeologist, and paleontologist Shelly Oberon. Her avatar turned out to be an obese, middle-aged man, whose real name is Sheldon, portrayed by Jack Black.

As if the funny scenes are not enough, Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle also has a lot of action scenes, boasting what Dwayne Johnson does best. Despite his build and background, the 45-year-old actor and semi-retired professional wrestler is also a talented comedian. As a matter of fact, this is not the first time he and Kevin Hart worked together. The duo first bonded in a 2016 American action comedy film, Central Intelligence.