‘Project Runway All Stars’ 2018 Recap: Episode 3 — Perfect Pairings

The designers on Project Runway All Stars Season 6 were paired up for tonight’s challenge, but they did not know it would be a double elimination as well. Who went home on Project Runway All Stars 2018 tonight? Find out the Episode 3 results below in our PR All Stars recap.

Last week on Project Runway All Stars Season 6, the designers had to create distressed looks for a post-apocalyptic runway show. Some of the designers were struggling with having to rip up and burn the fabric, but they made it work and the judges were impressed. The bottom two looks came from Stanley and Kelly and the judges decided to send Kelly home, which shocked many fans of the show.

The Challenge

Alyssa Milano arranged a special dinner for the designers at Daniel. The designers sat at tables of two, which happened to be their partner for this challenge. For this challenge, they had to create complimentary looks inspired by the wine complimenting the food. In a shocker, Alyssa said the pair with the least favorite looks of the night would both be eliminated.

The Workroom

After enjoying the food at the restaurant, the designers did some sketching and then headed to Mood to pick up their materials and fabric. Back in the workroom, the pairs got started on their looks. Most of the pairs were working well together, but Candice was struggling with Merline, as Merline kind of designs as she goes. Candice needed something to know what she had to pair her look with, so she was stressing out.

Anne’s Critiques

Mentor Anne Fulenwider came in for her critiques of the looks from the pairs. For Kimberly and Anthony, she wanted them to talk about how the tops would pair together. For Ari and Melissa, she was worried about the beads for Ari. For Stanley and Char, she thought it was a nice pairing. For Joshua and Amanda, she did not like hearing them say the word “safe.” For Fabio and Ken, Anne told them both to amp it up a little bit. For Merline and Candice, she said if one look is weak, they are both going home.

Touching Things Up

After Anne’s critiques, the designers started working on editing their looks and amping it up. The models came in for their fitting and the designers were loving their looks. Merline had nothing to put on her model. Melissa and Ari were having fit issues for their pants. Melissa was over it all, so she decided to scrap her first look and started on a new dress.

The next day came and the designers arrived in the workroom to get their looks completed. The models went to hair and makeup, as the time ran out. Merline was working until the very end, as Candice looked nervous without having their looks ready to compare them.

Barbara Nitke / Lifetime

Judges’ Critiques

After the runway show tonight on Project Runway All Stars 2018, it was time for the judges to give their feedback. The judges tonight were Alyssa Milano, Georgina Chapman, Isaac Mizrahi, and guest judge Whoopi Goldberg. The top and bottom teams tonight were Ken and Fabio, Ari and Melissa, Merline and Candice, and Anthony and Kimberly.

Anthony and Kimberly – Georgina liked the boldness of color. Isaac said Kimberly’s look was one size too big. Whoopie said she could put it on and feel comfortable. Isaac said Anthony is on to something.

Candice and Merline – Isaac said he thought mushrooms. Georgina said the pairing goes together, but she is upset with Merline this week. Whoopie said both pieces are theatrical and loved the color of the pants. Alyssa said the hem on the pants is unacceptable.

Melissa and Ari – Georgina said they are two very different girls. Whoopi said it looks like she put it together. Georgina said Ari’s dress was bordering slutty. Isaac said he loved the back of Ari’s dress.

Ken and Fabio – Isaac said he liked their pairing. Whoopi said women of different sizes can pull these looks off. Isaac loved how Fabio’s fit. Alyssa described the look as unbelievable.

Results

The judges on Project Runway All Stars 2018 discussed the looks a little bit more and made their decisions. The designers returned to the runway and the winning pair tonight was Ken and Fabio. The losing pair tonight was Melissa and Ari, which meant they were both eliminated tonight.

Project Runway All Stars Season 6 airs on Thursday nights at 9/8c on Lifetime.