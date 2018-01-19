‘General Hospital’ Fans Call For Bryan Craig’s Full-Time Return, Maurice Benard Wants Connie And AJ Back Too

General Hospital fans have been calling for Bryan Craig’s return as Morgan Corinthos. He finally did return and made a special appearance on Wednesday’s episode as part of Ava Jerome’s dream while she was under the knife. Fans are pleased to see Morgan back and hope that Craig will return full time. Speaking of bringing people back from the dead, Maurice Benard wants to see Connie and AJ come back too and do some scenes with Sonny.

Morgan was killed off in October 2016, but they never found the body, so viewers have been hoping to see him back on the scene. On the Jan. 17 episode of General Hospital, he appeared to haunt Ava (Maura West) in her visions as she was undergoing a surgery to remove her scars. In the vision, Ava opened the door and found Morgan with a bloody wound on his forehead begging her to help him. As can be recalled, Ava tampered with Morgan’s bipolar medicines, which messed up his behavior and led to his tragic death.

Maura West shared on Instagram a photo of herself with Craig and said, “Indescribably happy to work with @bryan_craig once again!!! Just LOVE!!!”

Craig also posted a screencap of their scene on his own Instagram and responded to West, “always a pleasure.”

In the comments, fans expressed their delight to see Craig play Morgan again.

“Was so excited when saw u on screen! Really love your character..u are an amazing actor. I hope to see you play morgan again in [the] future!” one wrote.

“Love how you play Morgan beautiful job had me in tears and had chills,” another one commented.

“I just wish @generalhospital could figure out a way to bring you back,” another fan added.

Unfortunately, Bryan Craig seems to be incredibly busy with other projects in films and primetime TV shows. He starred in the film Ride and currently plays Adam Coogan on CW’s Valor. The 26-year-old actor previously said he is willing to return and play Morgan again, but he admitted he does not want to be on contract for the soap opera as he is more inclined to pursue other projects for now, according to ABC Soaps In Depth. That being said, if General Hospital wants to bring Morgan Corinthos back for a longer story arc, they may be forced to recast the character.

Meanwhile, Maurice Benard revealed that Sonny Corinthos is sticking around at least for another two to three years, Celeb Dirty Laundry reported. And now that Jason (Steve Burton) is back on his side, Benard is all for bringing some old characters back. “[You] can bring back Connie, AJ, we’d have scenes that’d be really great. I’m all for that,” he said, per Soap Hub.

Connie (Megan Ward) also appeared in Ava’s dream while she was on anesthesia. Sean Kanan, who played AJ, is not doing much in The Bold and the Beautiful right now, so it would be nice to bring AJ back from the dead.

General Hospital airs on weekdays at 2 p.m. on ABC.