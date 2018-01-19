Amber Portwood Returns To Twitter To Gossip About The ‘Teen Mom 2’ Cast, Reacts To Adam Lind’s Custody Loss

Amber Portwood announced earlier this week that she would be taking a much-needed break from social media. However, just days later, the Teen Mom OG star returned to Twitter to share a couple of articles about the Teen Mom 2 cast.

In her first tweet, which was shared one day after Briana DeJesus and Javi Marroquin announced they were parting ways, Amber Portwood posted an article about the couple removing all traces of one another from their Instagram accounts.

In the caption, Amber Portwood asked, “Trouble in paradise?”

Apparently, she hadn’t yet gotten word that both Javi Marroquin and Briana DeJesus confirmed their split on Tuesday.

In her second tweet, Amber Portwood shared a link to an article about Adam Lind losing custody of his eight-year-old daughter Aubree, whose mom is Teen Mom 2 star Chelsea Houska. Portwood also revealed how she felt about the news, saying, “Thank goodness.”

While Amber Portwood has been sharing the latest news and gossip about her fellow MTV reality stars on Twitter in the days since announcing her social media hiatus, her Instagram account has remained inactive.

Earlier this week, in a statement to her fans and followers on Instagram, Amber Portwood said she was taking a break from social media in an effort to keep her stress levels low as she awaits the birth of her baby boy.

A post shared by Amber Leann Portwood (@realamberlportwood1__) on Jan 2, 2018 at 7:25pm PST

Amber Portwood learned she is expecting her second child in September of last year while on vacation with her new boyfriend, Andrew Glennon, in Hawaii. At the time, the couple was just weeks into their romance and likely caught off guard. That said, they appear to be quite happy with one another at the moment and share frequent photos together on social media.

As for the baby boy’s due date, that has yet to be revealed. However, he will likely arrive by spring.

To see more of Amber Portwood and her co-stars, including Farrah Abraham, Andrew Glennon, Gary Shirley, Kristina Anderson, Catelynn Lowell, Tyler Baltierra, Taylor McKinney, Mackenzie Standifer, Maci Bookout, and Ryan Edwards, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom OG Season 7 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.