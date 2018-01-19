Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s separation in 2016 is often considered by their fans as the day when love died. Brad and Angelina, or as fans used to call them — Brangelina, was once quintessential of romance in the entertainment world. After living together for 12 long years, Brangelina mutually decided to end their relationship because of irreconcilable differences. As of now, Angelina Jolie is not dating anyone as she is focusing on her six children, her films, and philanthropic projects. However, it seems like Brad Pitt is reportedly all geared up to date again.

After ending her 2 years of marriage with Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie got busy with her project First They Killed My Father and chose to spend some quality time with her six children she has with Brad Pitt. However, her name was most recently linked with Chris Hemsworth — as he resembles Brad Pitt from some angle. Apart from Chris, it was reported that Jolie has hots for Cambodian rapper PraCH Ly. Like always, Angelina’s representatives confirmed that there is nothing going on between Angelina and PraCH.

Jolie’s representatives also made it clear that the actress is not planning to date anytime soon as she is busy with her different projects. Given the fact that she is involved with the United Nations, it is understandable that Angelina has a lot of things stacked up in the pipeline and she might not be having time for casual dating.

Angelina Jolie and Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt attend The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel. Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

As of now, post her separation with Brad, Angelina has officially remained single and is trying her best to create a good environment for her kids and her family. Brad, on the other hand, is trying to be a better father and is currently not dating anyone. However, fans are still rooting for Brad and Angelina, and are hoping that these two resolve their differences and patch their relationship once again. A source revealed to Hollywood Life that the real reason why Angelina is still single is that she is hoping that she can turn things around for Brad Pitt.

“She has been in tears over losing him. She has told friends, ‘I made the mistake of a lifetime.’ Brad feels too much damage has been done and she tormented him for too long to consider taking her back. He does not trust her anymore,” the alleged insider revealed.

However, things are not the same with Maddox’s father Brad Pitt.

Even before Angelina decided to end her marriage with Brad, Fight Club movie star’s name was linked with Allied movie co-star Marion Cotillard. Not only this, over the last few months, many news outlets accused Brad of having secret affair with his former wife Jennifer Aniston. Most recently, it was reported that Brad has a huge crush on Game of Thrones starlet Emilia Clarke as he bid $120,000 just to watch a single episode of Game of Thrones Season 9 with the actress who plays Daenerys Targaryen in the epic fantasy show.

A source close to Brad Pitt told Entertainment Tonight that after Angelina, Brad has been on few causal dates but like always his kids are his number one priority.

“It is a really important time for him. The kids are his life. They mean everything to him.”

Apart from Emilia Clarke, Brad Pitt was reportedly linked with Charlotte Casiraghi and Sienna Miller. Brad’s representatives have confirmed that the news of Brad getting intimate with these celebrities is nothing but “made-up.”