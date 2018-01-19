Ed Westwick’s Girlfriend Jessica Serfaty Posts Nude Photo On Instagram

America’s Next Top Model Cycle 14 contestant Jessica Serfaty has come back in the spotlight over the last several months as boyfriend Ed Westwick made headlines for alleged sexual assault. The 26-year-old has continued to work on her modeling career and has built up a loyal fan base on social media.

Jessica’s most recent post had followers swooning as she appeared to be completely naked in her newest photo. Jessica is donning only heels and some sort of string undergarment which is hidden by her crossed legs.

A very bronzed and glowing Jessica is posing in a folding chair with her legs and arms crossed, while her phone covered her face. She sported a long ponytail and appeared to be in an old building as the floor of the room was covered in dingy tile. The photo was taken in a mirror and was likely during a shoot.

“Your skin smells like my favorite,” she captioned the photo.

It didn’t take long for fans to notice the steamy photo and comment on the post. The comment section was full of fire and heart-eyed emojis, as dozens noted her amazing legs.

Jessica has prompted her followers to comment on her Instagram photos, as she has been known to share videos to her Snapchat or Instagram story letting fans know something new is up. To stay in touch with followers, she often comments back to them at her discretion.

“But honestly your [sic] my favorite,” one admirer noted, as Jessica tagged the fan and commented back with a heart emoji.

In just a few hours, the post was liked over 19,500 times.

The revealing photo comes after a slew of gas station convenience store photos Jessica shared on Instagram. The first photo came a little over a week ago and featured the mom standing in front of a refrigerator stocked with sports beverages.

Over the next few days, the model began adding more photos from this particular shoot. The series of photos are some of her most liked images on social media.

Jessica’s most popular photo to date features her alongside boyfriend Ed Westwick, just days after the allegations against him arose back in November. She fiercely defended her partner by captioning the photo, “Nobody puts baby in a corner.” The photo has been liked over 108,000 times.

As the Inquisitr reported earlier this week, Ed and Jessica appear to be stronger than ever as they were spotted out at dinner looking very happy last Thursday.