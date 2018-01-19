‘Sister Wives’ Star Aspyn Brown Is Engaged: Get The Details

Aspyn Brown of Sister Wives is now engaged. If you don’t follow her on social networks, a lot of fans didn’t even realize that she had a special man in her life. TLC shared the news today that Aspyn is now engaged and couldn’t be happier about the news. The fact that her fiance hasn’t even been seen on Sister Wives yet has fans wondering if this was a quick engagement, but the reality is that they have been together for a while.

Aspyn Brown is the daughter of Kody and Christine Brown. She will be Christine’s second biological daughter to get married and the third of the Brown children. Logan Brown is also engaged, so he could end up beating her to the altar. He shared that he was engaged, but didn’t give any details about his wedding just yet. Aspyn is now engaged to longtime family friend Mitch Thompson. She has been sharing about him on her social networks since around July, but it sounds like they have been together longer than that, and she just wasn’t ready to share with the fans yet.

Mitch proposed to her while they were on a trip to Seattle. Aspyn is excited about planning her wedding and starting her life with her new husband. It would be great if the fans could get to start to see him on the show and get to know him better. Right now, Sister Wives is very focused on Mykelti Brown planning her wedding, but it happened over a year ago. It looks like Mitch could possibly show up later this season or it might even be the next season of the show before he does.

Beach day ???? A post shared by Aspyn Brown (@aspynbrown) on Aug 5, 2017 at 5:43pm PDT

Don’t miss watching Aspyn Brown’s love story on upcoming episodes of Sister Wives. The part viewers are watching now was filmed over a year ago, so it may be a bit before viewers get to see her engagement and wedding. The new episodes of Sister Wives air on Sunday nights on TLC. This season has focused on Meri Brown getting ready to purchase a bed and breakfast and Mykelti planning her wedding. Maddie Brush just announced her pregnancy last week as well.