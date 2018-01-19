Best True Crime Podcasts: Three Podcasts That Will Give You Chills, And Make You Laugh

If you’re looking for the best true crime podcasts, there are several highly-rated shows that have been the rave of many genre fans. The podcasts listed below are all highly-rated by both critics and audiences alike, and they are considered some of the best true crime shows around. Next time you are on your daily commute to work (or whatever your favorite atmosphere is for listening to podcasts), the shows below should provide you with plenty of entertainment, along with a few creepy scares.

Casefile

Known as Australia’s first podcast centered on true crime, Casefile made its debut in January of 2016. Two ingredients make this show utterly creepy: the cases are chilling, and the narration is delivered like a short story rather than a host just giving their straight-from-the-hip thoughts. The series has won several awards, including the Popular Vote at the 2017 Australian Podcast Awards. If you’re looking for podcasts that are truly scary, then look no further than Casefile.

The show was created by its anonymous host, and in an interview with Vice (where his identity was kept confidential), the Casefile narrator revealed why he chooses to stay nameless.

“Because I want to let the facts speak for themselves, which is why I stay out of the way of the story…The show doesn’t focus on a host figure. It isn’t about anyone or anything other than the story.”

My Favorite Murder

Karen Kilgariff is a television writer and comedian, and Georgia Hardstark is a writer and host for the Cooking Channel. But these two talented women may be better known for hosting one of the best true crime podcasts around. Comedy and true crime are two genres that don’t often meet, but this series brilliantly blends the two together, while still showing respect to the tragic victims of the crimes discussed.

My Favorite Murder has created a cult-like following, and the hosts endearingly refer to their listeners as murderinos. This show isn’t as formal as the previous one; Karen and Georgia often talk about a litany of other topics, usually involving laugh-out-loud moments with their producer, Steven Ray Morris, before and in-between the gruesome stories. If you’re looking for a podcast less intense than Casefile, with lots of comedy between the scares, then My Favorite Murder is for you.

Did some fan art for one of my favorite podcasts @MyFavMurder. God, I love these ladies and you should too. @GHardstark @KarenKilgariff @StevenRayMorris #myfavoritemurder The step by step tutorial is going up on my Patreon this month. pic.twitter.com/1rWZuIISXA — Amelie Belcher (@AmelieBelcher) January 18, 2018

Each episode usually features a pair of true crime cases, with each host telling a different one. The true crime cases range from famous serial killers, like Ted Bundy, to lesser known criminals. They also share personal stories allowing the audience to connect with the show on a deeper level.

Most episodes are recorded in their studio, but there are several that are recorded with a live audience. Because of the intense subject matter that’s involved with each episode, the hosts’ witty banter serves as welcome comic relief. In many episodes, the duo brilliantly describes what draws them to the genre, and this probably reflects what draws many fans to true crime.

Joe Schwartz / myfavoritemurder.com

Last Podcast on the Left

Hosted by comedians Ben Kissel, Marcus Parks, and Henry Zebrowski (Netflix’s The Characters), like My Favorite Murder, Last Podcast on the Left also mixes comedy with true crime. This series won a 2017 People’s Voice Webby Award in Podcasts & Digital Audio (Comedy), and many considered it one of the best podcasts of the year. Often podcasts featuring more than two hosts can sound cluttered, but the trio have excellent chemistry avoiding that pitfall.

More than just a podcast about the typical true crime stories, Last Podcast on the Left also features tales focused on otherworldly phenomena, like aliens and ghosts. Because the trio discuss other types of mysteries beyond true crime, Last Podcast on the Left continues to feel fresh. The hosts consistently deliver top-notch entertainment, which is a major reason on why this show is so successful.

My gawd – this podcast is bonkers and hilarious!???? Last Podcast on the Left https://t.co/QhnQuo6rbL — The Horror Show (@TheHorrorSho) January 7, 2018

From a pair of witty women, who are likely to make you laugh as much as the stories make you cringe, to a series hosted by an anonymous narrator, some of the best podcasts are centered on true crime.