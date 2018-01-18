Miley Cyrus Photographed Enjoying More Beach Time With Liam Hemsworth Down Under

Miley Cyrus was out enjoying more beach time with her fiance, Liam Hemsworth, in Byron Bay. The 25-year-old singer was photographed this time in a black thong bikini and wore two long gold necklaces. She also had on yellow-hued sunglasses and the same large hoop earrings and bracelet that she’s been wearing in other photos that have been snapped during their extended vacation.

Cyrus and Hemsworth have been the subject of steamy rumors that the pair got married over the New Year’s holiday in Byron Bay — the place they first got engaged in 2013. A source told Australia’s NW magazine that they “secretly” married, but Gossip Cop debunked the report. While the rings both Miley and Liam were wearing in their photos appeared to be wedding rings, they’re actually “promise rings.”

The couple have been closely watched during their time in Australia and are reportedly staying at a $4.2 million home owned by Liam’s brother, Chris Hemsworth, and his wife, Elsa Pataky. Chris and Elsa live in Byron Bay and speculations are running rampant that maybe Miley and Liam will abandon L.A. for the more Bohemian lifestyle the coastal city in Australia has to offer. The pair have been spotted out and about for well over a week now and photos have been posted many times on Daily Mail, which also has the new photos of Cyrus and Hemsworth on the beach; a glimpse of those is seen in a tweet below.

Miley Cyrus has been wearing two different bikinis during this trip. She was seen in a white ensemble on the beach just the other day. In the new photos, a shirtless Liam Hemsworth is wearing a pair of beige swimming trunks with printed sharks and anchors, and a red waistband.

Both look relaxed and tolerant of the attention they’re receiving while on vacation. The two reportedly declined to take photos with fans a few days ago while they were spotted eating at local restaurants and shopping at boutiques.

Chris Hemsworth said in an interview on Sirius XM radio this week that his brother and Miley Cyrus are “not officially married.” His seeming lack of affirming that the two were “definitely” not married is what got people talking about whether they actually tied the knot. A source, however, told Us Weekly that had Miley actually gotten married, she would have said something.

“Miley hasn’t told any of her friends that she’s married,” the source says. “She would have told people after.”