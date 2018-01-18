Gerard Butler Opens Up About Fling With Brandi Glanville, Admits He Didn’t Know Her Last Name

Gerard Butler discussed his past encounter with Brandi Glanville during an episode of Andy Cohen’s late-night talk show, Watch What Happens.

According to a new report, Gerard Butler was answering questions alongside fellow quest 50 Cent when a caller phoned in to ask the actor about the craziest rumor he’s ever heard about himself. Right away, Andy Cohen mentioned the fact that Brandi Glanville had declared news of their hookup on his show years ago.

On January 18, TooFab reminded readers that Brandi Glanville had praised Gerard Butler’s bedroom skills during her appearance on Watch What Happens Live, claiming he was an 11 out of 10 in bed.

A short time after Brandi Glanville’s comments were made, Gerard Butler acted as if he had no idea who Glanville was when he was confronted with questions by TMZ in Los Angeles. However, as he has since explained, he didn’t realize who she was because he had never gotten her last name.

“I didn’t even know her last name! So I’m like, ‘Who’s Brandi Glanville?’ She got pretty upset,” Gerard Butler recalled of the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star.

During their time together, Gerard Butler asked Brandi Glanville what she did for a living, but she refused to tell him that she was a reality star. Instead, she told him her career wasn’t important.

In other Brandi Glanville news, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star recently split from boyfriend Donald “DJ” Friese and claimed on Twitter that their breakup was due to social media. She then encouraged the “Instagram h**s” to go for it with her ex-boyfriend but said they should treat him well.

As for Donald “DJ” Friese, he chose to remain silent on the reason behind their split, telling All About the Real Housewives last week that he wanted to keep his position to himself since their breakup was a private matter. He also said that he had requested that their split stay private because he didn’t want their children to see any drama or public judgment on social media.

Brandi Glanville’s former boyfriend also said that he made great memories in 2017 and wished the reality star “all the best.”