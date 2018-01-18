Watch Magic vs. Cavs 2018 Online: Live Stream, TV Channels, Start Time, & Odds

Thursday night’s NBA action includes a chance for fans to watch the Magic vs. Cavs live streaming online and televised game coverage. Heading into the game, Cleveland continues to struggle, having now lost four-straight games. The Orlando Magic won their most recent game but are just 1-4 over their last five. Will Aaron Gordon and company be able to handle LeBron James’ Cavaliers as they try to bounce back? Here’s the latest game preview including the odds to win, points total, trends, TV channels, and how to watch the Magic vs. Cavs live stream online feeds.

In their previous game, Cleveland fell 118-108 to the defending champion Golden State Warriors. The Magic were able to defeat a tough Minnesota Timberwolves team 108-102 behind Evan Fournier’s season-high of 32 points. Despite Cleveland’s struggles as of late, the Odds Shark website has listed a consensus point spread of 10.5 points in favor of the Cavaliers at home. The visiting Orlando Magic are +10.5 underdogs, or anywhere from +450 to +475 at different sportsbooks listing a moneyline price. The Cavs have moneyline prices ranging from -600 to -700 at sportsbooks such as BetOnline, Intertops, and Bovada. For tonight’s over/under points total, bettors are looking at 228 points between the two teams for the combined game.

“We had an opportunity, (but) it seemed like the rim just got smaller and smaller. But I like our effort tonight, and if we continue on that going into our next few games, then I like where we are.”#CavsWarriors RECAP: https://t.co/hXRc72D1Te pic.twitter.com/bSaOZv1X3m — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) January 16, 2018

Looking at the trends for this matchup, the Cavs have gone 12-30-1 against the spread this season while the Magic are 17-26-1 against the spread. With that said, Orlando has fared well in their past five contests, going 4-1 straight up and against the spread. Cleveland is 0-5 against the spread over their past five contests, though. For the points total, that has gone to the “over” in four of the last six meetings between these two teams. It’s also gone over in four of the past six games Cleveland has played in their home arena.

Fans will get to see Thursday’s Orlando Magic vs. Cleveland Cavaliers game starting at 7 p.m. Eastern Time. Live televised game coverage is available on several networks depending on a viewer’s region of the country. In the Cleveland viewing regions, Fox Sports Ohio (FSO) normally handles the coverage. In the Florida viewing regions, it is Fox Sports Fox Sports Florida (FSFL) that will provide the coverage. Fans from other viewing regions will need to purchase a season pass on NBA League Pass in order to see this matchup on television.

Viewers who have one of the aforementioned Fox Sports channels can use the Fox Sports Go website or compatible apps to see the Magic vs. Cavs live streaming online coverage. For fans without those cable or satellite options, then an NBA League Pass subscription is the top option. The NBA website is currently listing tonight’s game as part of an NBA League Pass free preview.