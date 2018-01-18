’90 Day Fiance’ Star Evelyn Cormier Releases A ‘Diss Track’ Against Her ‘Haters’

Celebrity can be a strange thing, especially if you’re not prepared for it, and it seems as though 90 Day Fiance star Evelyn Cormier wasn’t prepared for the newfound fame that being on this season of the hit TLC show would bring her.

As fans of the show already know, Cormier has been trying to “make it” as a musician for the longest time, and she recently released a Patreon video where she invited people to support her music by “subscribing” to her on a monthly basis. Naturally, this Patreon announcement got her a little bit of a backlash, and as an end result, she decided to release a “diss track” called “Eyes,” according to In Touch Weekly.

The song begins with the line “a million eyes through a glass” which is a clear reference to the million viewers that tune in to 90 Day Fiance every week.

“I can see rebels and jealousy. They all try to haunt me in my sleep, limitless sin and lost like sheep,” she sang.

Evelyn also told her fans that her Patreon subscribers got a chance to hear the song before anyone else did.

“By partnering with me on Patreon, you will enable me to continue to record my original music and produce videos that otherwise would never be seen or heard, simply because I can’t afford to do it on my own,” she said.

Check out the clip of the song below.

Much of the fan response to the new track has been overwhelmingly positive. However, there are a few people who had quite a lot to say to the 90 Day Fiance star, and none of it was positive.

One fan of the show left a rather nasty comment, asking Evelyn how she planned to break into the music industry with her music, especially since she wasn’t making any money.

Evelyn was quick to respond.

“I don’t write music for the hopes of making money. It’s never been about money,” she said. “I do it because it is air to me. It is an amazing privilege, I can’t stop, it is life to me. I’m not interested in ‘the music business’ I’m interested in making music and if some people want to hear it, I’m over the moon thrilled.”

Unfortunately, it looks like the “haters” got to the 90 Day Fiance star: shortly after putting the link to the lyrics video of the song, she deleted it.