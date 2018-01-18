‘This Is Us’: Everything We Know About The Top-Secret Super Bowl Episode…So Far

This Is Us’ highly anticipated post-Super Bowl episode is just about two weeks away, and it sounds like fans should be prepared to be blown away. While spoilers for the top-rated NBC drama’s first-ever Sunday night installment are few and far between, This Is Us star Sterling K. Brown recently told Extra TV that the special episode was written by This Is Us showrunner Dan Fogelman and that it “may be his masterpiece.”

“From start to finish…I was in tears, I was cracking up,” Brown told Extra.

“It deserves the audience it is going to get following the Super Bowl. You will not be disappointed.”

This Is Us fans have been wondering what type of episode the Super Bowl episode will be. While executive producer Elizabeth Berger recently joked to the Hollywood Reporter, “We won’t be doing a clip show that night,” producer Isaac Aptaker revealed that the Super Bowl show will be “a really special and really surprising episode.”

“We’re all feeling the pressure over here, and are really excited to hopefully deliver in a way that we think is going to be really, really satisfying and one of our most special episodes to date,” the This Is Us EP told THR.

Ron Batzdorff / NBC

The This Is Us producers’ comments echo those of NBC chairman Robert Greenblatt, who previously told TV Line fans can look forward to “an extraordinary and very emotional episode of television” with the special hour of This Is Us. Greenblatt also revealed that the post-Super Bowl installment won’t be a standalone episode.

“It’s going to be the next episode of the show,” the NBC exec confirmed last year. “But there will be a lot of new fans who have never seen it before, and they’ll have no trouble dropping in.”

Greenblatt explained that This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman wants post-Super Bowl viewers to be able to come into the show without wondering what is going on, but that he also wants the episode to “pay off things for the [existing] fans.”

So, does that mean the long-awaited Jack Pearson death reveal could take place on Super Bowl Sunday, during the This Is Us episode that will undoubtedly have its biggest audience of the season?

According to the Futon Critic, the top-secret episode doesn’t even have a name yet—at least not a name for the public to analyze. The This Is Us episode 2.14 is simply listed as “Post-Super Bowl Episode.” But, in a slightly disturbing revelation, it appears that there will be a scene set in a hospital. As listed in the IMDB casting information for the still-untitled This Is Us Super Bowl episode, actress April Betts will play a hospital worker in the episode.

One storyline that will definitely play out on the This Is Us Super Bowl episode? Randall and Beth (Sterling K. Brown, Susan Kelechi-Watson) could finally welcome a little boy into their home. Of the earlier glimpse viewers were given of a little boy who needs a home, Brown told Variety, “I can tell you that you get a chance to see the fruition of that happen with our Super Bowl episode.”

Take a look at the promo for next Tuesday’s episode of This Is Us below.

The This Is Us Super Bowl takes place Sunday, February 4 right after the big game on NBC.