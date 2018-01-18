Kelly Ripa Calls Mark Consuelos ‘Daddy’ In New ‘Riverdale’ Preview, Fans Go Crazy

After 21 years of marriage, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are clearly still hot and heavy for each other.

As fans of the Live With Kelly and Ryan host know, Ripa has never been one to shy away from packing on the PDA with her husband and sharing the photos with fans on her Instagram account. As the Inquisitr reported last month, the husband and wife duo celebrated the Live Christmas party with an adorable smooch that Kelly posted on social media.

In another throwback post from November, Ripa playfully referred to Consuelos as “daddy,” per the Inquisitr. When fans caught wind of that particular post, they went absolutely bananas, commenting on the couple’s amazing relationship. And today, Kelly is giving fans something else to talk about again after more daddy comments.

Just yesterday, Ripa took to her Instagram account to share with her one million plus followers a trailer for the next episode of the hit show Riverdale, which of course now stars Kelly’s hunky husband.

Kelly simply re-posted Riverdale star Cami Mendes’ video, much to the delight of fans. In the trailer, Consuelos can be seen running and even wrestling his TV daughter’s boyfriend, Archie. To go along with his role in the show as a father, Kelly cleverly captioned the post on Instagram.

“It’s about time! #daddy #daddyissues #riverdale”

The episode aired yesterday after a short winter hiatus. According to the CW’s website, the last episode aired back on December 13. But while some fans were incredibly excited about Riverdale finally coming back to the air, most fans were even more excited about how in love Ripa and Consuelos still seem after over two decades of marriage.

“I love that you call him daddy, that’s true love.”

“Mark is great, thank you for sharing! Love you Kelly, Mark, Michael, Lola, and Joaquin,” another chimed in.

In all, Ripa’s video gained over 124,000 views and over 114 comments in just 24 hours of being posted. Judging from her Instagram account, Kelly is still very into her hubby but it seems as if the feeling is mutual.

A post shared by Mark Consuelos (@instasuelos) on Dec 25, 2017 at 11:24am PST

Though Consuelos has not posted on his Instagram account since Christmas, Mark’s last post fittingly was a picture of himself and Kelly, snuggling on the couch and celebrating Christmas together. In another post around Halloween, Consuelos shared a picture of Kelly on a pumpkin while lovingly referring to her as his “punkin.”

For more adorable posts, be sure to follow Kelly and Mark on Instagram — it’s only a matter of time until one of them posts something else swoon-worthy.