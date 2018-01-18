David and Louise Turpin face life in prison for allegedly torturing their 13 children, and they were charged on Thursday with multiple felony counts. While they await their trial, the attention turns to their children, who range in age from 2 to 29, and the money, clothing, toys, and other items they need now that they are free from alleged captivity.

Since the children were rescued from their house that was described as “dark and foul-smelling, ABC 7 Los Angeles reports that Child Protective Services has received “thousands of calls” from people who want to help the Turpin children.

Items the Turpin’s minor and adult children need are listed below, along with a warning to steer clear of donating through any GoFundMe fundraising accounts.

UPDATE: Booking Photos Torture/Child Endangerment Investigation in Perris pic.twitter.com/4IdK7vPB2n — Riverside County Sheriff's Dept (@RSO) January 15, 2018

On Thursday, just days after David and Louise Turpin were arrested in their Perris, California home on suspicion of torture and child endangerment, the Press-Enterprise reported the couple appeared in court to face numerous felony counts, including child abuse, torture, false imprisonment, as well as a lewd act on a child under 14 by force or fear. They both pleaded not guilty, and the judge set bail at $12 million for each defendant.

One of the Turpin’s children, a 17-year-old girl who escaped from what’s being called the “California torture house” on Sunday, is credited with calling 911 to report her siblings were being held against their will.

When police arrived on the scene, they noted that the children were severely malnourished, and some were chained to their beds. CNN reports that the abuse has been going on for more than seven years, reporting that the children were frequently denied food, could only shower once per year, and the siblings were not always “released from their chains” to use the bathroom.

Naturally, people who want to help the 13 siblings are interested in donating money to help their cause, but ABC 7 reports that any GoFundMe accounts set up to help the children are fake.

There is only one way to donate cash to help the Turpin siblings. In addition, clothing in various sizes and other items are needed for all of the children.

Here’s how you can help.

The Corona Chamber of Commerce and Riverside University Health System has created a fund that will accept donations for the 13 children who were allegedly held captive in their Perris home.

In addition to monetary donations, the children are in need of clothing, toys, notebooks, books, and crafts. According to the list provided by the Corona Chamber of Commerce, they are in need of clothing in the following sizes.

Female

Clothing sizes: Junior’s 1 and 3 (small)

Shoe size sizes: adult 5, 6.5, 7

Male

Clothing sizes: 16 slim, 27 waist (small and XL)

Shoe sizes: adult 7.5, 9

The Chamber notes that they are not allowed to publish the sizes of the children who are under 18 due to protective laws, but funds raised will be “equally shared with the younger children.”

Monetary donations can be made by registering on the Corona Chamber of Commerce website.