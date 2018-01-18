Dorit Kemsley’s Style Team Mocked For Unflattering Look On ‘RHOBH’

Dorit Kemsley has her glam squad with her, and they travel with her everywhere, including on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast trips. Kemsley has revealed that she likes to have her team with her because she likes to wear makeup and look good whenever the chance appears. On the previous season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Dorit was compared to Erika Girardi, who also had her own makeup squad. However, they are featured on the show and fly with Erika because she often performs when she travels. She has hit singles, and she has her makeup team with her because it’s part of her career. Fans are confused as to why Dorit has a glam team as she seems more like a stay-at-home mother than anything else. She hasn’t opened up about her career on the show.

During last night’s episode of the show, Dorit showed up to lunch with Lisa Vanderpump wearing an outfit that fans could only laugh over. She was wearing an oversized shirt, sporting a bob, and her black sunglasses overpowered everything. Given her constant talks about her glam squad, fans had fun with it. According to a new tweet, fans think that Dorit Kemsley’s team should be fired for the look.

“Can LVP start a rescue organization for Dorit next? To save her from the glam squad that obviously hates her? #RHOBH,” one fan pointed out on Twitter, sharing a photo from the scene in question.

In the scene, Dorit is wearing an oversized shirt with black sunglasses and a straight haircut. It truly looks like she just rolled out of bed and grabbed the wrong shirt. Considering these ladies spend a lot of money on looking great, people thought that Dorit should get her money back. That’s not to say that every look is bad, but fans had fun with the look yesterday. It doesn’t help that Kemsley seems to think that she should be treated like a queen. Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans can only make fun of her as they don’t take her as seriously as she would like. It doesn’t help that she had a rough start to the show, as she was accused causing trouble with Lisa Rinna and Erika Girardi.

Dorit Kemsley didn’t comment on the outfit while tweeting last night.