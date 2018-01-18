Melania Trump’s ‘Humiliation’ Goes Beyond Trump’s Porn Star Allegations, Claims New Report

The new year started off with some very serious allegations made against Donald Trump being unfaithful to his wife Melania Trump and according to a new report, events causing even more humiliation for the First Lady just continued from there. The information released regarding the alleged infidelity with a porn star is reportedly about to take on a new chapter. Reports alleging the graphic details of Trump’s physical attributes “down there” are ready to be released on Friday from an old interview this porn star gave more than a decade ago, reports the Daily Beast.

Whether these allegations ring true or not, all this talk about her husband’s undercarriage has to be humiliating, suggests the Mercury News. While this is just about the most humiliating thing for any marriage to go through, this is playing out in the headlines, so this humiliation is on public display.

Then there was Melania’s tweet to commemorate Martin Luther King Day, which was meant to offer praise to the late civil rights leader, but it was pulled apart and rerouted right back at her via the social media sites. The short tweet, which can be seen below, got right to the point. Still, she was slammed mostly because people saw her husband’s ideas being far from “equality and justice for all,” as she stated in the tweet about the nation.

Today we honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. & his service to this great country. I am honored to be First Lady of a nation that continually strives for equality & justice for all. #MLKDay — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) January 15, 2018

With the allegations of her husband’s infidelity and being slammed for allegedly demonstrating she is “tone-deaf” for her MLK tweet, something very small also occurred on Monday this week. While it was nothing that jumped out to bite you when you looked at the pictures of Melania and Donald Trump over the weekend, it was humiliating, suggests the Mercury News.

This incident was humiliating for not just Melania, but for her 12-year-old son Barron as well. It happened when Donald, Melania, and Barron were getting ready to board Air Force One for the trip home from a weekend trip at their Mar-a-Lago estate. Donald Trump made his way up the steps to Air Force One with an umbrella shielding himself from the elements.

Mercury News points out that Donald Trump was seen in pictures boarding the plane with his family and he held that umbrella over his head, instead of holding it over Melania’s head and guarding her against the weather. “Perhaps Trump was concerned about his famously styled hair getting mussed,” suggests the Mercury News article. Other folks jumped online to offer etiquette tips to the Commander in Chief of the nation.

TMZ also suggests that “Trump is apparently more worried about his hair than his image.” They write that he boarded that plane with the umbrella, but left Melania and Barron trailing behind. TMZ also suggests how it was clear that Trump wasn’t at Mar-a-Lago this weekend taking “etiquette lessons.” The pop culture site also describes this incident as being “awful, but not surprising.”

TMZ takes a trip down memory lane from about a year ago when Trump and Melania pulled up to the White House where Barack and Michelle Obama were waiting on the steps just hours before Trump’s inauguration. Instead of waiting for Melania to get out of the car so he could escort her up the White House stairs, he jumped up and instantly made a B-line for the then President Obama and First Lady Michelle, leaving Melania behind.

Instead of Trump acknowledging that his wife is there, it was Barack Obama who reached out to her and gently led her to where he was standing with Michelle and Donald Trump. That incident is seen in the video below.

It doesn’t appear as if these humiliating incidents are about to end, with a new one reportedly looming for tomorrow. Apparently, the porn star’s story has another chapter coming with more allegations promised via an old interview that will reportedly be republished tomorrow, Friday.

According to an earlier report from the Inquisitr, the porn star’s story that is making the allegations that she had sex with Trump is about to take on a very graphic chapter. An interview that Stormy Daniels, the porn star in question, did with In Touch Magazine back in 2006 will reportedly be published Friday.

That interview will reportedly describe not only the alleged romps she shared with Trump but it also alludes to offering the details on Trump’s undercarriage, which is alleged that only someone who actually eyed his manly assets would know. According to Mercury News, the timeline that is being presented with this 10-month alleged affair between Trump and Daniels would put Melania at home with a 4-month-old baby Barron Trump. If this is the case, then this is another humiliation that Melania will need to endure. Mercury News also reports that the In Touch report comes complete with a cover line that asks the question: “Will the First Lady file for divorce?”

Melania Trump is a woman who always liked her privacy, which is something that has been reported since she first stepped on the political stage with her husband. With all these rumors and questions on whether she will divorce Trump or not in the headlines, it has to be humiliating to read this day in and day out suggests reports. These allegations are not just putting Trump in the spotlight, they are also causing Melania to be the topic of rumors in the headlines, which is something she didn’t sign up for. Despite being true or not, it is the fact that these allegations show up publicly that would be enough to cause humiliation to any wife, according to the reports.