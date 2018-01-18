Kelly Bensimon Slams ‘RHONY’ For Not Valuing Single Mothers And Says The Show Is ‘Sad For Women’

Kelly Bensimon hasn’t been on The Real Housewives of New York for years, but she returned to the world briefly a few years ago because she has remained friends with Luann de Lesseps. However, Kelly has never talked positively about the ladies from the show, including Bethenny Frankel. It’s no secret that Kelly’s time on the show wasn’t the most positive, and it sounds like Bensimon is still addressing issues from a few years ago. It’s no secret that she has slammed the show before, but now she’s adding more to her argument that the show isn’t good for women.

According to a new tweet, Kelly Bensimon is now revealing that the show isn’t good for women, including single mothers. Of course, these days, there are plenty of single mothers on the show. Sonja Morgan, Ramona Singer, Bethenny Frankel, Dorinda Medley and Luann de Lesseps are all single mothers. When Kelly filmed the show, she was one of the only single ladies, so it’s possible she felt left out. After the breakdown during the third season cast trip, Kelly was labeled as someone who was mentally unstable. She said she had been bullied, but Real Housewives of New York viewers were clearly split.

“I wasn’t casted as the smart single mom. They wanted the dumb cheerleader to offset. So sad you thought that :(,” Kelly replied to a few fans on social media, to which one person pointed out it was reality television, writing, “I didn’t think that you were dumb. I thought it was reality TV.”

“I don’t agree with hurting peoples ability to make money. #RHONY doesn’t value single mothers or philanthropy, just drama. Sad for women,” Kelly Bensimon explained on Twitter.

Of course, it’s no secret that The Real Housewives of New York and the other Real Housewives shows thrive on drama. The more drama, the more viewers tune in. People comment on the drama on social media, and people watch the show just to see what the drama is about. But Kelly has a point about the drama. One can imagine it isn’t fun to be the victim of drama when the drama is pointless. Of course, Kelly has a right to have her opinion, but single mothers like Ramona Singer and Bethenny Frankel may not agree with Kelly’s statements. These days, Bensimon is working as an author, and she has recently published a new novel called The Second Course.

Kelly Bensimon may have no desire to return to The Real Housewives of New York. Since she’s friends with Jill Zarin, it’s possible she went to Bobby Zarin’s funeral this week to support her friend.