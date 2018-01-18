Dolores O’Riordan’s Boyfriend’s Grief-Ridden Message After Her Mysterious Death

It’s been three days since Dolores O’Riordan’s shocking death, and her boyfriend has finally broken his silence. DJ Ole Koretsky shared an emotional tribute to his late girlfriend on the Cranberries’ website this week, calling her a beautiful and energetic person who will be sorely missed.

Koretsky Shares Emotional Tribute

According to Radar Online, Koretsky was collaborating with O’Riordan on a new album when she passed away. The new project was named D.A.R.K. and featured Andy Rourke, the former bass player for the Smiths. Koretsky was just as surprised as everyone by O’Riordan’s death and poured out his heart on her band’s website.

“My friend, partner, and the love of my life is gone. My heart is broken, and it is beyond repair,” he shared. “Delores is beautiful. Her art is beautiful. Her family is beautiful,” he continued. “The energy she continues to radiate is undeniable. I am lost. I miss her so much. I will continue to stumble around this planet for some time knowing well there’s no real place for me here now.”

The Music World Mourns O’Riordan’s Passing

Rourke also shared an emotional message on the site. The bass player said he was heartbroken by O’Riordan’s passing and that he enjoyed the time they shared. Rourke also praised O’Riordan for her singing talents and said that she would be greatly missed. Rourke is one of many musicians who have expressed their condolences to O’Riordan’s friends and family this week.

How Did O’Riordan Die?

O’Riordan passed away inside a hotel room in London this week. She was only 46 years old when she died, and police have not released an official cause of death. The singer had a history fighting depression, anxiety, and back problems, though it is unclear if any of these issues played a part in her untimely passing.

Hotel sources claim that she was found inside a bathroom by the cleaning crew. Staff members have not released any details about O’Riordan’s death. She was staying at the London Hilton when she was found.

Inside O’Riordan’s Troubled Past

While we wait for the official police report, O’Riordan opened up about her mental health issues a few years ago. In an interview in 2013, the singer revealed that she was sexually abused when she was only five years old. Because of her turbulent home life, O’Riordan suffered through years of depression and anxiety, emotions that also inspired her music.

While O’Riordan dealt with suicidal thoughts in the past, having children helped her cope with life. In fact, she admitted that her children helped her heal and get through her memories of abuse.

Paris… show 3 A post shared by The Cranberries (@thecranberries) on May 13, 2017 at 7:51pm PDT

O’Riordan’s Sad Tale

O’Riordan also went through a rough time in 2011 when her father passed away from cancer. Three years later, O’Riordan’s marriage to Don Burton, the former tour manager of Duran Duran, fell apart, and the couple filed for divorce.

The pair announced their split shortly after O’Riordan got into a scuffle in an airport. O’Riordan’s mom later revealed that her daughter was participating in counseling sessions with a psychiatrist.

It isn’t known what kind of drugs Dolores O’Riordan was prescribed, but she did attempt suicide by overdose back in 2013.