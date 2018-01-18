‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Franco And Drew United By Childhood Abuse – Will They Kill Jim Harvey Together?

The latest General Hospital spoilers reveal there’s much more to Jim Harvey (Greg Evigan) than being an evil land developer pushing low-income people off of Charles Street. It turns out he’s got a dodgy past with Franco Baldwin (Roger Howarth) and Drew Cain (Billy Miller) back when he was dating Betsy Frank (Deborah Strang). Jim’s hiding secrets about what he did to Franco and Drew as kids and that could explain why Betsy abandoned Drew and why both men grew up to be violent, each in their own way.

Jim Won’t Leave Franco Alone

New GH spoilers from Soap Hub promise that Jim is playing with fire when he keeps showing up on Franco’s doorstep. On the Thursday, January 18 episode, Jim came to Franco’s art studio to again pressure him to sell. Franco didn’t need the money right now and said no, but Jim lurked around and again brought up Franco’s childhood. Jim must know about Franco’s past as a serial killer, so this raises the question of why is this guy prodding a former sociopath?

General Hospital spoilers tease that Jim may be trying to trigger Franco by calling him “Bobby” and it might be part of a sick game. The latest GH spoilers and rumors say that Jim abused both Franco and Drew as kids and could be why both of the guys have a history of violence. While Franco was a criminal, Drew was a soldier, but both were killers. Drew was doing his duty for the Navy SEALS while Franco was a psycho but still, both were violent. How the guys turned out could be the result of childhood abuse at the hands of this creep Jim Harvey.

Franco's closer to the truth than he's ever been, West Coast. But why did Betsy lie in the first place? #GH STARTS NOW on ABC! pic.twitter.com/0XOgf2BhdJ — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) October 19, 2017

Betsy Knows More Than She’s Revealed

On Christmas, Betsy sent her son a holiday card that said she was sorry but didn’t explain why she was apologizing. This could tie back to the childhood abuse that Franco forgot and Betsy only recently found out. The question is how much Betsy knew about what happened to her son and foster son. Based on what Betsy said to Franco recently, she thought Franco pushed Drew down the stairs. But since Jim came to town, GH spoilers hint that she found out the ugly truth and that she misled Franco.

General Hospital spoilers indicate that Betsy only just discovered that Jim was abusing Franco and Drew. She might have suspected something, but it was only recently that Betsy realized Jim was hurting the kids and that she wrongly blamed Franco for what happened to Drew. That’s why Betsy sent the apology card to Franco. What she meant was she was sorry for blaming Franco for Drew getting hurt and sent away. Betsy now knows that Jim was the monster, not Franco, and that’s why she left town.

Drew had a lot on his plate BEFORE learning of his son. What can Oscar expect from him now, West Coast? A brand-new #GH starts NOW on ABC! pic.twitter.com/taYyWdHlLK — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) December 11, 2017

Jim Is Still Dangerous

Jim told Franco that he thought “Andy” died as a kid. Franco said that the kid survived but has no memories of his childhood. That seemed to pique Jim’s attention. Betsy ran from Port Charles recently because of Jim, but Franco won’t run. Instead, the developer might want to think about running himself. Time is ticking down for Franco to confess to Drew what he knows about their shared childhood. For now, he’s still keeping it a secret and GH spoilers say it might break up Friz.

General Hospital spoilers from She Knows Soaps say that Kim Nero (Tamara Braun) has some “key information” about Drew’s past. It could be that Drew told her that he was abused as a child and that he remembered his brother Franco. If Kim reveals this to Drew before Franco comes clean, it spells trouble. Once Drew knows, he’ll come to Franco and they can share knowledge about their abusive backstory. Will Drew and Franco kill their abuser Jim Harvey or will their childhood tormenter get away with it?

For now, Franco doesn’t remember the abuse, but his memories will return when he talks to Scott Baldwin (Kin Shriner), and then all hell will break loose. Catch up on the GH scoop for action coming January 18-31, what happens when Faison pops up in Port Charles, and the details surrounding Nathan’s tragic death as Ryan Paevey exits the ABC soap. Tune in every day to see what happens with Jim, Drew, and Franco and check back here often for the latest General Hospital spoilers.