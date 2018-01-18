Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth’s House Tour Does Not Convince Fans She Hasn’t Already Given Birth

Rumors have plagued Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth and her husband, Austin Forsyth, that the pair had conceived their baby out of wedlock. The first rumor actually began in December 2016, when the pair were courting and it was alleged that they had a pregnancy scare. However, they started in earnest when Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth revealed a very large baby bump in late summer, claiming she was three months pregnant.

Thus far, Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth’s sister Jinger Duggar Vuolo and sister-in-law, Kendra Duggar, have both revealed they are expecting and neither are sporting baby bumps just yet.

Yesterday, Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth recorded a video for Instagram showing off the house she and Austin flipped for them to live in. The pair had been living in a camper van beside the house until it was ready for them to move in.

In the video, Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth shows off the couple’s modest Arkansas property, and stopped for a moment in front of a full-length mirror to show fans that she’s “still pregnant.”

While some fans of the Duggars have taken this as a sign that Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth hasn’t had her baby yet, others remain unconvinced. According to some critics of the family, Joy may have already given birth, and is posting an old video. The evidence, they say, is in what Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth is wearing: a short-sleeve tee, a skirt and no shoes.

Christmas date night!???? A post shared by Austin & Joy Forsyth (@austinandjoyforsyth) on Dec 26, 2017 at 4:26pm PST

According to AccuWeather.com, the weather in Tontitown, Arkansas, where the Duggar family lives, was 30 degrees Fahrenheit on the day Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth posted the video. Earlier in the week, temperatures ranged from 12 degrees Fahrenheit to 36 degrees Fahrenheit. As freezing is at 32 degrees, the critics may have a point about the cold weather and Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth’s choice of attire for the video.

The video could have been filmed a few days earlier, but it has still been cold in Arkansas for most of the month of January, and certainly too cold to go outside in a short-sleeve tee, skirt and no shoes or socks.

Many critics of the Duggar family believe they will attempt to conceal Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth’s delivery in order to keep the family’s “good name” in the Christian community. They also believe they will then manipulate the storyline on their show, Counting On, to make it look like she delivered her baby within nine months of her wedding.