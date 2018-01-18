‘Teen Mom OG’: Maci Bookout Reveals Devastating Miscarriage

Teen Mom OG star Maci Bookout is opening up about a very difficult time in her life. The MTV reality star recently revealed that she and her husband, Taylor McKinney, suffered a devastating loss, and some fans are shocked by Bookout’s stunning news.

According to a Jan. 18 report by Radar Online, Maci Bookout and Taylor McKinney have opened up about the loss of their baby girl. In a newly released sneak preview for next week’s episode of Teen Mom OG, Maci tells MTV producers that she had a miscarriage. The topic came up while Maci and Taylor were having dinner together without their children. They were talking about having another child, and while Maci claimed she wanted to adopt, it seemed that Taylor wanted to have another biological child. Bookout agreed that she would go through another pregnancy, but that she still felt strongly about adopting a young child in the future.

Maci’s miscarriage bombshell means that when photos surfaced of Bookout seemingly sporting a baby bump, which sparked a ton of pregnancy rumors, the Teen Mom OG star was likely expecting her fourth child. The reality star revealed to producers that the baby she miscarried was a little girl, and that she and Taylor had named her Dande, short for Dandelion. The baby would have joined older siblings, Bentley, Jayde, and Maverick.

While Maci Bookout seemed open about talking more in depth about the miscarriage, Taylor McKinney looked upset by her words. Maci reminded her husband that if they talked about their tragic loss on the show it could help others who may be dealing with a similar situation. While Taylor didn’t disagree, he revealed that he would rather talk to the couple’s parents about the situation before discussing it on camera.

The miscarriage news is stunning to Teen Mom OG fans, who weren’t expecting to hear Maci Bookout and Taylor McKinney tackle such as devastating topic this season. In addition to the miscarriage, Maci has been dealing with her ex-boyfriend Ryan Edwards’ drug addiction. Maci, who shares son Bentley with Ryan, has been firm in keeping her child away from his father until he agrees to take a drug test proving that he’s clean and sober.

