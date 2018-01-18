Jax Taylor Praises Brittany Cartwright After ‘Vanderump Rules’ Viewers Criticize Her For Sticking With Him

Jax Taylor shocked everyone when he admitted that he cheated on Brittany Cartwright with Faith Stowers. It took a while for him to admit to the cheating, especially since Brittany was convinced that she was the one who changed him and she could let her guard down. As it turns out, this Vanderpump Rules star couldn’t keep his promise to her and slept with someone else. In addition, he betrayed Brittany completely by saying that he didn’t want to marry her and he didn’t like to be with her sexually. Vanderpump Rules viewers were furious with Jax for cheating, but the attitude changed when Cartwright decided to change her attitude. While she started out furious, she later revealed she was taking him back.

This week, Brittany Cartwright appeared on Watch What Happens Live to talk about the cheating and she had previously revealed that she was nervous. According to a new tweet, Jax Taylor is now revealing that he’s thankful that Brittany forgave his affair. He was clearly lucky that she took him back, especially since everyone encouraged her to leave him. Viewers were surprised that she would want to take him back given the major betrayal.

“Such an amazing job she did. After I made her life hell and she’s been my rock every day. I love you, babe,” Jax revealed on Twitter after Cartwright appeared on Watch What Happens Live this week to discuss the cheating scandal.

After watching the cheating scandal play out on television, Jax Taylor lost his father to cancer. He announced that his dad had cancer and within a few weeks, revealed that his father had lost his battle with cancer. This happened around the time that they had to relive the cheating scandal. It’s possible that Jax and Brittany didn’t watch the first few episodes of Vanderpump Rules to avoid the drama in their relationship. Their friends have shown their support for Brittany and the guys have questioned what Jax was thinking when he chose to cheat on Brittany. It’s possible that he hasn’t changed his bad ways and he could still be a womanizer. When he cheated on Stassi Schroeder, it was with women she didn’t know about.

Jax Taylor may have thought about what cheating could do to his relationship. While Brittany may have forgiven him once, it’s possible she won’t forgive him if he cheats again.