‘Vanderpump Rules’ Fans Want Scheana Marie To Stop Talking About The Cheating Rumors

Scheana Marie admitted that her now-ex-boyfriend Robert Parks-Valletta “twirled and kissed” another woman at a nightclub when they were dating, but she continues to insist that the incident was no betrayal.

Since her co-stars Kristen Doute and Brittany Cartwright brought the accusation of her then-boyfriend kissing someone else, Scheana Marie has been on a mission to prove his innocence and felt like she did so on Monday night when she said that a “twirl and kiss” is the way Robert Parks-Valletta greets women.

Scheana Marie also said that she allows men to do the same with her. Unfortunately, the Vanderpump Rules star and longtime waitress of SUR Restaurant hasn’t been able to put an end to the drama surrounding the incident, and as she continues to bring up the cheating allegation on Twitter, she’s receiving some major backlash from her fans and followers.

“Stop talking about it… You’re making yourself look bad,” one person wrote on January 16.

“If you are done talking about it, why do you keep bringing it up?” another asked.

During Monday night’s new episode of Vanderpump Rules, Tom Sandoval noted that Scheana Marie was continuing to complain and talk about the rumor instead of putting it to rest.

“Omg you’re still talking about it… Just stop…,” a third Twitter user wrote.

A post shared by Scheana (@scheana) on Oct 24, 2017 at 1:07pm PDT

In another tweet, Scheana Marie responded to a fan who suggested that Robert Parks-Valletta wasn’t defending her behavior as much as she has been doing for him by telling the fan that he “would and has” defended her in the past. Scheana Marie also responded to one of her many critics who wondered why she seemed to be the only person who cared to talk about the allegations made against her former boyfriend.

“It definitely was brought up by numerous [people],” Scheana Marie insisted. “Even those who just work at SUR and aren’t on the show. Was very annoying.”

Scheana Marie’s relationship with Robert Parks-Valletta came to an end in August after just months of dating.

To see more of Scheana Marie and her co-stars, including Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Lala Kent, Jax Taylor, James Kennedy, Stassi Schroeder, Robert Parks-Valletta, Tom Schwartz, Tom Sandoval, Kristen Doute, Brittany Cartwright, and Lisa Vanderpump, tune into new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 6 on Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.