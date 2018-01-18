Spoilers For ‘The Bachelor’ 2018 Week 4: Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s Ladies Battle For Roses In Lake Tahoe [Rumors]

Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s remaining bachelorettes are falling for their Bachelor beau, and spoilers for Episode 4 tease that things are going to get intense. The group finally gets to start traveling now, and Lake Tahoe is the setting for the next round of dates. New Bachelor spoilers are detailing what people can expect from the January 22 show, and fans will be buzzing over this one.

Previous Bachelor spoilers for Episode 4 detailed that both Seinne Fleming and Bekah Martinez would get one-on-one dates with Arie Luyendyk Jr., and ABC’s press release for the January 22 show confirms this. The group date for the remaining 12 ladies involves a hike in the woods where they will be joined by survivalists Ruth England-Hawke and Mykel Hawke, who may be familiar to those who watched the Discovery show One Many Army back in 2011.

The group date crew will face survival skill challenges, which Bachelor spoilers share will include needing to consume some distasteful drinks and foods. The ladies will also be challenged to find a hot tub out in the woods, and Krystal Nielson reportedly gets jealous and dramatic when she sees Arie getting romantic with some of the other ladies. Krystal’s intensity continues into the after-party, and she will confront two of her fellow bachelorettes over what she feels was bullying on their part toward her.

The drama is just beginning. More surprises are in store for #TheBachelor. pic.twitter.com/627vXZbwFu — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) January 16, 2018

Bachelor spoilers also tease that one of the bachelorettes will receive a significant phone call during Episode 4 and the network hints that this could disrupt her journey to find love with Luyendyk. At this point, it is not known exactly which woman is impacted by this phone call or what kind of chaos it causes, but viewers will be curious to see whether this turns into anything major.

Bekah’s date also involves a hot tub in the woods, and Bachelor spoilers note that Arie and Bekah will finally discuss the age difference between them. Will this be a dealbreaker for Luyendyk? According to the spoilers from gossip king Reality Steve, Martinez still gets a rose on her date, as does Fleming. ABC hints that there will be panic playing out among the bachelorettes the following night after a decision that Arie makes and the women are flustered when things don’t go as they anticipated.

Who will be eliminated during Episode 4? Reality Steve’s Bachelor spoilers indicate that Brittany Taylor and Caroline Lunny will be sent home without roses and the remaining 13 women will head to Fort Lauderdale, Florida with Luyendyk for Episode 5. There have been rumors of a potential shocker on the way regarding Arie’s season, and Bachelor spoilers regarding Luyendyk’s final rose are already floating around too.

Are there big shake-ups on the way, and will Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s season end with lasting love? ABC’s The Bachelor 2018 season continues with Episode 4, which is set to air on Monday, January 22, and viewers are dying to see what kind of drama pops up next.