ABC Has Hopes For ‘Mass Bachelor Wedding’ With Several Contestants [Rumor]

ABC has high hopes that they will have a big mass Bachelor wedding featuring several couples from the show. Us Weekly reported that they want to bring a few couples together for a televised wedding.

They want a wedding with three different couples that are all from The Bachelorette. This would be Kaitlyn Bristowe, 32, JoJo Fletcher, 27, and Rachel Lindsay, 32. They are all still with their picks from their season and doing well. None of them seem to be rushing into a wedding, but maybe the option of having a big wedding together on television for free will change their minds.

A source shared that so far, this is just an idea “being bounced around” and that nothing is for sure. They could even decide to include Arie Luyendyk Jr. and his pick if that works out. He is hoping to end up married after this journey. The fans have missed seeing the televised weddings from the couples. The source didn’t mention it, but there is always the option of asking people from Bachelor in Paradise if they wanted to do that as well.

All three of the couples they are talking about have made it clear they want to get married. Kaitlyn Bristowe was even on a show recently trying on wedding dresses, but she said she hasn’t done any planning yet. Rachel Lindsay has made it clear she even considered eloping so she could just get married to Bryan right away.

Right now, you can watch Arie Luyendyk Jr. on The Bachelor on Monday nights on ABC. In February, it will be time for The Bachelor Winter Games, and it is possible that new couples will come out of this show as well. There are a lot of rumors about who could end up being The Bachelorette, but nothing is set in stone just yet.

Fans are just going to have to wait and see if this works out for the Bachelor star or not.